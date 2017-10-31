Concerns rise that hepititis A outbreak could become statewide problem

A public health coordination center is being activated, after indications that a regional hepatitis A outbreak could spread to other parts of the state.

Most of the 457 people who have contracted hepatitis A since last summer live in southeast Michigan. But a few recent cases have been reported in counties in the thumb, as well as Ingham County. 370 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, and 18 people have died.

The state's Community Health Emergency Coordination Center supports public health groups on the front lines of fighting disease outbreaks, providing expertise, guidance and educational materials. The center was last activated in response to the Flint Water Crisis. It was also activated during the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

This hepatitis A oubreak is more complicated than usual because there's no single known source of contamination and it's being spread person to person.

The state is urging hospitals and doctors to report possible cases of hepatitis A to the state immediately, and to vaccinate individuals at higher risk, including the homeless, inmates, men who have sex with men, people with hepatitis B and C, those with liver disease, and people with a history of substance abuse.

