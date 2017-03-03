WUOMFM

Conference in Sterling Heights celebrates Michigan history

By 1 hour ago
  • History through fashion - at the 2015 conference of the Historical Society of Michigan.
    History through fashion - at the 2015 conference of the Historical Society of Michigan.
    Historical Society of Michigan / Facebook

People sometimes ask me, “How do you find something different to talk about, every day?” Well, if this were North Dakota Public Radio, it might be hard. But I don’t think it’s likely that I’ll ever run out of topics in Michigan.

We’ve got around 10 million people, more than the entire country had 200 years ago, more geography than some European countries, a diversified economy and a far richer ethnic mix.

And on those rare occasions when there’s not much political or economic news, there’s 180 years of history just since we became a state.

I’ve always believed firmly that you can’t really know where you are going till you know where you’ve been.

That’s one of the reasons I am vice-president of the Historical Society of Michigan, a non-profit group which is in fact the state’s oldest cultural organization. It’s not part of state government and doesn’t get any government money, and exists to connect the past to the present.

And today and tomorrow we are holding our annual Local History Conference at the Wyndham Garden Inn in Sterling Heights. Walk-ins are welcome; and it is the perfect place to either bring a history buff, or to look for an exciting new book on Michigan history.

After all, Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are coming up. You can find a full schedule of events and admission fees on Facebook or the website, hsmichigan.org.

But there are sessions later this afternoon and tomorrow on everything from proper ways to commemorate the Detroit riot (or rebellion) of 1967, to Islam in Detroit in colonial days.

I’ll be moderating a discussion tomorrow morning on the life and legacy of the amazing activist Grace Lee Boggs, and giving a talk tomorrow about this state’s long history as a political battleground.

The conference ends tomorrow night with a gala entitled "a walk through the wars," which will feature reenactors dressed in the uniforms of every conflict the state has had since the War of 1812, one in which, to be frank, we didn’t exactly cover ourselves with glory.

The American commander of the fort at Detroit abjectly surrendered to a much smaller force of British and Native American fighters. Well, we later made up for it by becoming the Arsenal of Democracy.

There are sessions on how Native Americans harvest maple sugar, one on the lost Detroit neighborhoods of Black Bottom and Paradise Valley, and others on everything from the mineral baths at Mount Pleasant to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

My guess is that your teachers didn't tell you that we made it here.

Early this morning, there was a session that was really fascinating about how Detroit was also sort of an arsenal of democracy during World War I, when among the things we made was mustard gas, a weapon so awful even Adolf Hitler never used it, and which has been outlawed by the Geneva Convention. My guess is that your teachers didn’t tell you that we made it here.

I’ve been going to these conferences for a number of years, and all I know for certain is that before it is over, I will have met some interesting people I didn’t already know; learn a ton of new stuff – and buy more books than I promised myself I would.

And it would be nice to see you there.

Jack Lessenberry is Michigan Radio’s Senior Political Analyst. Views expressed in his essays are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management or the station licensee, The University of Michigan.

Tags: 
Jack Lessenberry

Related Content

Pontiac is the city we mostly forgot

By 23 hours ago
Pontiac, Michigan. The Pontiac Commercial Historic District.
Andrew Jameson / wikimedia/GNU Free Documentation License

It’s no secret that many Michigan cities are in trouble, economically and otherwise. The drama of Detroit has played out on a national stage. The entire nation also knows something about Flint, thanks to the horrendous water tragedy.

Other towns, such as Hamtramck, have their own form of gritty cachet.

But then there is Pontiac, a city that seems to be defined by things that are dying or just not there anymore.

Moroun's selfishness and greed are endangering public safety and our economy

By Mar 1, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

Six years ago, Governor Rick Snyder found a way to conclude a deal with Canada to build a new bridge across the Detroit River, something vitally needed if Michigan’s economy is to prosper in the years ahead.

As of now, we are completely dependent on the almost 90-year-old Ambassador Bridge, which shows clear signs of wearing out, and which wasn’t built for today’s massive tractor-trailers. About $2 billion in trade moves across that bridge every week, mainly heavy industrial components that can’t go through the tunnel.

With attacks on our free press, this is no time to keep silent

By Feb 28, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

I took my friend Guy to lunch last week, the same day the President of the United States declared that members of my profession were “enemies of the people.”

Guy is one of the most amazing people I know, and I wanted to know what he was thinking. He told me that after the election turned out badly, his father talked to his family at the dinner table.

Detroit's comeback only in small area

By Feb 24, 2017

The other night I had dinner with John King, not the one on CNN with the election maps, but Detroit’s own John King, one of the city’s most colorful and eccentric personalities.

John, whose ancestry is mainly Lithuanian, owns the city’s biggest bookstore, John King Used and Rare Books, housed in a huge former glove factory along the Lodge Freeway.