Congress asks Snyder to address Legionnaires' testimony

A congressional committee is asking Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to address when he learned about a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease during the Flint water crisis after an aide contradicted the governor's timeline.

Reps. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Elijah Cummings of Maryland – the leaders of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee – sent Snyder a letter Thursday. They asked him to provide by Oct. 25 "any additional relevant information" about the date when he learned of Legionnaires'.

Snyder previously told the committee he didn't learn of Legionnaires' until January 2016. But Harvey Hollins, his director of urban initiatives, told a judge last week he told the governor about it during a phone call before Christmas 2015.

It's a crime to "knowingly and willfully" lie to Congress.