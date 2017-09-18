Congressman: White House guts funding for programs that help people sign up for health care

Stateside’s conversation with Congressman Sander Levin, Democrat from Michigan’s 9th Congressional District.

Republicans have failed, so far, to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), much to the visible frustration of President Trump.

There’s now a third attempt, the Graham-Cassidy bill, gathering steam in the Senate for a possible vote next week.

At the same time, the White House is being accused of trying to strangle the ACA by slashing funding for navigators, the groups who help people get health insurance.

“[The groups] have been a vital link between health care reform and the public,” said Congressman Sander Levin, a Democrat from Michigan’s 9th Congressional District and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The groups in question, Enroll Michigan and ACCESS (Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services), provide enrollment information and help families and individuals find health care plans that fit their needs.

Enroll Michigan's budget was cut by 90 percent, while ACCESS faces a 35 percent cut.

“The ACA has meant so much to Michigan, both through the marketplace and 650,000-plus people through expanded Medicaid,” said the Congressman.

The enrollment period begins in less than two months, on November 1.

Listen above for the full conversation with Congressman Sander Levin.

