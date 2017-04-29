WUOMFM

Conservationists question Dow Chemical's push to set aside pesticide study

By 1 hour ago

Credit User mgreason / wikimedia commons

A conservation group is raising questions about Dow Chemical's attempts to convince the Trump administration to drop studies that show Dow's pesticides could harm endangered species.

In a series of leaked letters, executives from the Midland-headquartered company asks Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw recently released "biological evaluations" that show three insecticides, including Dow's chlorpyrifos, are likely to harm 97 percent of threatened or endangered species.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, says killing those studies would scuttle a four-year process undertaken to calculate risks and set limits on where the pesticide can be sprayed.

"Dow is now saying, 'Oh, the science is flawed,'" Hartl relates. "'We need to start completely over,' which is an absurd delaying tactic because they don't like the result."

Dow also reportedly has asked the secretaries of the Interior and Commerce departments to go back to court, to challenge a 2014 settlement that requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to release their own, draft biological opinions by May.

Hartl notes that Dow contributed $1 million to President Donald Trump's inauguration, and that Trump named Dow CEO Andrew Liveris to lead the American Manufacturing Council.

"Given Dow's very close relationship with Trump, it's not surprising that this is happening, but obviously very frustrating and very alarming," Hartl states.

Pruitt hasn't publicly responded to the release of these letters. However, he rejected the recent findings of his agency's staff scientists, who suggested that the government revise the acceptable level of chlorpyrifos residue on food down to zero.

Earlier this week, Michigan approved amended tax incentives for Dow Chemical.

Tags: 
dow chemical
environmental protection agency
pesticides

Related Content

Michigan approves amended tax incentives for Dow, AK Steel

By Apr 25, 2017
Brian Charles Watson / Wikimedia Commons

Michigan has approved amended tax incentives so Dow Chemical has more time to add jobs and AK Steel can qualify for tax credits following a merger.

The deals OK'd Tuesday by the Michigan Strategic Fund Board impose new caps on the tax credits at $61.4 million for Dow and at $20.3 million for the steelmaker. Economic development officials say the AK Steel agreement reduces Michigan's estimated liability by about $23 million.

Farmers' group asks President Trump to block Dow-DuPont merger

By & Apr 2, 2017
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A national group representing America’s farmers is renewing its call on the Trump administration to block the proposed merger of Midland-based Dow Chemical and DuPont.

Rob Larew is with the National Farmers Union. He says the deal is not a good one for America’s farmers.

“Our nearly 200,000 farmers across the country are not in favor of mega mergers like this which will put farmers at a disadvantage,” says Larew. 

European Union approves merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont

By Associated Press Mar 27, 2017
User mgreason / wikimedia commons

The European Union approved the proposed merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont on Monday, declaring itself satisfied with commitments the companies have made to divest businesses.

Both plan to join in a $62 billion deal and then break apart into three separate, publicly traded companies. Those companies would focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.