WUOMFM

Construction starts on solar power project at Michigan State

By 20 minutes ago
  • Lawsuits against the university claim students started reporting abuse as early as 1999.
    user John M. Quick / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Construction has started on a solar power project at Michigan State University.

The East Lansing school says carports with solar arrays are being built at five parking lots. They'll cover most of the parking spaces in each lot and provide partial protection for vehicles from inclement weather.

The project will be owned by South Bend, Indiana-based Inovateus Solar and British Columbia, Canada-based Alterra Power. The number of parking spots isn't being affected. The school says the carports will be tall enough to cover RVs used for pregame tailgating.

The school says they'll generate about 5 percent of the electricity used on campus annually.

Michigan State is paying about $2.5 million to connect the arrays to the university's power grid. Project investors will pay about $20 million for construction and maintenance.

Tags: 
Michigan State University
solar power

Related Content

MSU study: Most Michiganders prioritize environment over economy

By Mar 3, 2017
Ray Dumas / Creative Commons

Fifty-nine percent of Michiganders would say they prioritize the environment over the economy, according to a new study from Michigan State University.

“The results are somewhat counterintuitive,” Daniel Bergan said, given President Donald Trump's November win in Michigan. Bergen was a researcher on the study.

MSU kicks whiteboards off dorm doors in part over racist messages

By Feb 20, 2017
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Students at Michigan State University can no longer have message whiteboards mounted on their dorm doors, starting this fall. Misuse of the whiteboards has made them more trouble than they're worth.

Kat Cooper is Director of Communications for Residential Services at MSU.  She says too often, students would scrawl offensive comments on the whiteboards. 

"Racist, sexist, anything in that category. Those have happened. There's been issues with them for a long time," says Cooper. "People write things on them that really aren't not part of our value set at MSU."