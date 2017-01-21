WUOMFM

Consumers wants to convert coal plant in Manistee as part of plan to replace Palisades power

  Palisades Nuclear Plant (file photo)
    Mark Savage / Entergy Corporation

A state board wants more information on how Consumers Energy will make up for the nearly 800 megawatts of power that will be lost after the Palisades Nuclear Plant’s planned shut down in 2018.

In documents filed this month, Consumers said it plans to make up for the lost nuclear power with an expanded wind farm in Michigan’s Thumb region, increased energy efficiency, and by purchasing power from within the regional electric grid.

Consumers also wants to convert the 60 MW Filer City coal plant in Manistee to burn natural gas and more than double the power it produces. A spokesman for Consumers Energy said the plans for Filer City are not finalized at this time.

“We are absolutely, unequivocally, not prejudging any of these proposals. We just need to understand them a little bit better,” Michigan Public Service Commissioner Norm Saari said.

After a hearing Friday, MPSC requested more details about Consumers’ plans.

“In its order today, the MPSC said that because it is seeking additional information from the utility addressing issues related to cost savings, electric reliability and resource adequacy and risk management,” a written statement said.

“We don’t believe there’s anything contentious in what we’re asking for, but we’re just asking for a lot more elaboration,” Sarri said. He says commissioners are trying to protect electric customers in terms of supply and price.

He also says they want a better understanding of how Palisades would close, even though the US Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner has jurisdiction over that aspect.

Consumers and the owner of Palisades, Entergy, announced the plants closure last month in a joint announcement. The plant had a license to operate for at least another decade.

Related Content

Three separate groups must sign off on plan to close Palisades nuclear plant

By Jan 2, 2017
Mark Savage / Entergy

This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.

The Michigan Public Service Commission sent a letter to Consumers Energy last month with a laundry list of questions about the planned closure.

Michigan Public Service Commission to look into planned closure of Palisades nuclear plant

By Virginia Gordan Dec 22, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Michigan Public Service Commission wants answers from Consumers Energy about its plan to end its agreement with Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC to buy electricity from the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.

The plan would end the power purchase agreement about four years early and result in the permanent closure of the nuclear plant in October, 2018. 

The Commission is initiating a proceeding to make sure customers' energy needs will still be reliably met.

West Michigan Palisades nuclear plant to shut down in 2018

By Dec 8, 2016
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Michigan's Palisades nuclear power plant is shutting down.

Entergy Corporation, the owner, made the decision after Consumers Energy, which had been purchasing the electricity from Palisades, ended its contract with Entergy early.

"The contract....is higher than market," says Consumers' Dan Bishop.  "It's more expensive than other sources in the market, so agreeing to end that contract early could save Consumers Energy electric customers as much as $172 million."

Consumers will also pay Entergy $172 million for the early termination of the contract.

In new settlement, regulators won’t propose fine on Palisades nuclear plant over 2011 water leak

By May 17, 2016
Mark Savage / Entergy

Federal regulators will not propose a civil penalty against the owners of the Palisades nuclear plant. That’s after a years-long investigation found Palisades employees “willfully violated” federal rules.

TIMELINE: 8 shutdowns at Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in past 2 years

By Dec 12, 2012
Palisades Nuclear Power Plant.
Entergy Corporation

Michigan Radio has been following the problems at the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for the last several years.

Our West Michigan reporter, Lindsey Smith, has been on top of all the leaks, shutdowns, public meetings and visits from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Last February, after five shutdowns in one year, the NRC downgraded Palisades' safety rating. It was rated as one of the four worst in the country.