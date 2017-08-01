WUOMFM

Court keeps Great Lakes wolves on endangered species list

By & 23 minutes ago
  • a sleeping grey wolf
    There are estimated to be 3,800 gray wolves across Michigan, Miiesota and Wisconsin.
    Derek Bakken / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A federal appeals court is keeping gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region on the endangered species list.

A panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday upheld a district judge's 2014 ruling that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had acted prematurely by removing federal protections from wolves in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Wolves had nearly disappeared from the region when they were designated as endangered in the 1970s. They now total about 3,800.

Federal and state regulators say the population has recovered and should be returned to state management, which could include allowing wolf hunting.

Environmental groups say the gray wolves in the region are still vulnerable.

The appeals panel said the government hadn't reasonably considered factors including loss of the wolf's historical range.

The ruling indefinitely delays a law signed by Gov. Snyder in December that would authorize wolf hunting if Congress or the courts permit.

Tags: 
wolves
endangered species

Related Content

There are still just 2 wolves left on Isle Royale. And 1,600 moose.

By Apr 18, 2017
Courtesy of Michigan Tech

This year’s Winter Study of the wolves and moose of Isle Royale found that there are still just two wolves hanging out on the island.

What one biologist says you need to know about the mass extinction event that's underway

By Jul 13, 2017
USFWS

Biologists say the sixth mass extinction episode on Earth is already happening. But researchers say if we only look at species extinctions, we miss a big part of the story.

Paul Ehrlich is a professor emeritus of biology at Stanford University, and an author of a new study about this published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Cuts to conservation funding in President Trump's budget

By Kara Holsopple May 30, 2017
Gray wolf.
Tracy Brooks/Mission Wolf/USFWS

The Trump administration’s detailed budget proposal leaves fewer resources for protecting endangered species. Under the proposed plan, the budget for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would be trimmed to $1.3 billion for 2018.

Brett Hartl, Government Affairs Director at the Center for Biological Diversity, says that’s about an 8% funding cut for conservation. He says the Trump administration’s cuts to the domestic side of the budget, in favor of defense spending, aren’t a surprise.

Bumble bee added to the endangered species list

By Jan 12, 2017
Dan Mullen / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For the first time in the U.S., a bumble bee has been listed as an endangered species. 

It’s called the rusty patched bumble bee. The species is no longer found in Michigan, but small populations still exist elsewhere in the Great Lakes region.