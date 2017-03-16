Court: Pipeline company can seize properties

A federal judge says ET Rover Pipeline can immediately seize land from 58 private property owners in Lenawee, Washtenaw, and Livingston counties.

The company said delay would add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cost of building the new natural gas pipeline.

One of the properties affected by the order is Post 46 Hunting and Fishing Club, which owns 90 acres of wooded land in Pinckney.

Board member Brad Coy says workers have already started to prepare a path for the pipeline.

"It's a mess," says Coy. "Trees dropped all over our trails so we can't even walk through our trails. But I guess you can't stop them. They'll do what they want."

Coy says he hasn't yet heard how much the club will be compensated. He hopes that eventually club members will be able to traverse the pipeline to access the entire property.

A spokeswoman for the pipeline builder, Energy Transfer, told Michigan Radio in an email that she was out of town and unavailable for an interview.

The company's website says the natural gas pipeline will be safe and will lower energy costs in Michigan.