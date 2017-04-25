WUOMFM

Criminal probe of Flint water crisis continues

By 1 hour ago
  • “It’s not like on TV,” Special Counsel Todd Flood told reporters after the hearing, “We have to deal with due process in the court…and the court docket.”
    “It’s not like on TV,” Special Counsel Todd Flood told reporters after the hearing, “We have to deal with due process in the court…and the court docket.”
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Today marks three years since the city of Flint’s drinking water source was switched, creating the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis.

In a Genesee County courtroom this morning, attorneys representing two former state-appointed emergency managers and two city of Flint employees took part in a court hearing concerning criminal charges against them.

In all, 13 current and former state and city officials face a variety of charges, including neglect of duty and misconduct in office.  Two have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, in exchange for lesser punishment. 

No one has gone to trial yet.  And it’s not clear when the first trial may actually take place. 

Special Counsel Todd Flood defends the pace of the state's investigation, pointing to the large amount of evidence they've collected.

“It’s not like on TV,” Flood told reporters after the hearing, “We have to deal with due process in the court…and the court docket.”

Flood says the criminal investigation continues, though he declined to say if more charges should be expected.

Tests show Flint’s tap water is now below the federal action level for lead, though the city’s residents are still encouraged to use water filters.   

Tags: 
Flint

Related Content

3 years later, the Flint water crisis has changed how other cities deal with infrastructure

By 5 hours ago
The Flint Water Treatment Plant
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

Three years ago today, the city of Flint switched to the Flint River for its drinking water. We all know how that story goes.

So now, three years later, how has what happened in Flint changed the way we look at our drinking water?

MSU study finds keeping vacant lots mowed has a side benefit: lower crime rates

By Apr 22, 2017
City of Flint

A program to mow and maintain vacant lots is having a side effect in Flint: lower crime rates in those neighborhoods, including assaults, burglaries and robberies.

A Michigan State University researcher compared crime data to neighborhoods with active “clean and green” abandoned lots. He says his survey of crime stats from 2005 to 2014 shows crime rates decline as “clean and green” lots take hold.

Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA

By Apr 18, 2017
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (right) stands next to the lead drinking water line that was pulled from a home in Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It was April 16 of 2013, almost exactly four years ago, when emergency manager Ed Kurtz signed the contract that switched the city of Flint to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA). It was heralded as a cost-cutting move.

That decision led to one of the biggest water contamination crises in American history.

The lead poisoning forced the city to go back to getting its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which serves Detroit, until the KWA system was in place.