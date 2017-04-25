Criminal probe of Flint water crisis continues

Today marks three years since the city of Flint’s drinking water source was switched, creating the city’s lead-tainted tap water crisis.

In a Genesee County courtroom this morning, attorneys representing two former state-appointed emergency managers and two city of Flint employees took part in a court hearing concerning criminal charges against them.

In all, 13 current and former state and city officials face a variety of charges, including neglect of duty and misconduct in office. Two have agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, in exchange for lesser punishment.

No one has gone to trial yet. And it’s not clear when the first trial may actually take place.

Special Counsel Todd Flood defends the pace of the state's investigation, pointing to the large amount of evidence they've collected.

“It’s not like on TV,” Flood told reporters after the hearing, “We have to deal with due process in the court…and the court docket.”

Flood says the criminal investigation continues, though he declined to say if more charges should be expected.

Tests show Flint’s tap water is now below the federal action level for lead, though the city’s residents are still encouraged to use water filters.