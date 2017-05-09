Dan Kildee out, Mark Bernstein in? Dem candidates for governor’s race in flux.

Stateside's conversation with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta of Michigan Radio's It's Just Politics.

Congressman Dan Kildee, who many expected to run for governor, said he won't enter the race. He’s going to run for another term in Congress instead.

That leaves former senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed as candidates on the Democratic side.

Among the Republicans, many expect Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette to run, but they haven't yet made announcements.

Rick Pluta and Zoe Clark from Michigan Radio's It’s Just Politics team joined Stateside to discuss the upcoming race.

Listen above for more on what's happening in Michigan politics right now.

