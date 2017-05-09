WUOMFM
Dan Kildee out, Mark Bernstein in? Dem candidates for governor’s race in flux.

  • A photograph of the Michigan Capitol building
    Dan Kildee announced he won't run for governor in 2018. So what's next for Michigan's leadership?
    Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio file photo

Congressman Dan Kildee, who many expected to run for governor, said he won't enter the race. He’s going to run for another term in Congress instead.

That leaves former senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed as candidates on the Democratic side.

Among the Republicans, many expect Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette to run, but they haven't yet made announcements.

Rick Pluta and Zoe Clark from Michigan Radio's It’s Just Politics team joined Stateside to discuss the upcoming race.

Listen above for more on what's happening in Michigan politics right now.

Related Content

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley strongly hints at gubernatorial bid

By Apr 24, 2017
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley
Michigan House Republicans

Republican Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley looks to be tossing his hat into the race for governor.

While he hasn't officially announced his candidacy, Calley launched a website early Monday morning with a clock counting down to May 30, when he is expected to formally announce his bid.

The website also features an online ad, in which Calley compares lessons he's learned from parenting his autistic daughter to the way he's learned to govern.

Michigan Republicans are picking a presidential nominee this week, but 2018 isn't far away

By Jul 19, 2016

  Michigan delegates to the Republican National Convention are focused on picking a presidential nominee.  

But some of them are also thinking about the Michigan governor’s race in 2018.

The house band at the House of Blues played oldies Sunday night while Michigan delegates mixed and mingled.  

The event was one of many during the lead-up to the four-day Republican National Convention in Cleveland. It was hosted by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.

Detroit Public Health Director announces run for Governor

By Mateus DeFaria Feb 9, 2017
Tamekia Ashford / Detroit Health Department

Detroit's Public Health Director is running for Governor in 2018.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed made his announcement after resigning from his health position on Monday. The 32 year-old former Rhodes scholar hopes to center his campaign around inclusion and equality in Michigan communities. 