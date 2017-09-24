WUOMFM

Davontae Sanford hospitalized after being shot in the leg, police say

By Associated Press 19 seconds ago
  • Davontae Sanford was wrongfully convicted of four murders at age 14. He was released from prison in 2016 spending nearly nine years behind bars.
    Kate Wells / Michigan Radio

Authorities say a young Detroit man who was released from prison last year after prosecutors agreed that his four murder convictions should be overturned has been shot in the leg.

Detroit police say Davontae Sanford was taken to the hospital Saturday night with a wound that isn't life-threatening. Investigators are piecing together details of the shooting in the east-side area where Sanford lives.

Sanford was 14 when he was charged in the killings in 2007. He spent eight years in prison before he was released in June 2016 after a judge overturned his convictions at the prosecutor's request. The killings were eventually linked to a professional hit man.

Sanford filed a lawsuit last week against the city and two officers involved in his case seeking punitive and compensatory damages. His attorney, Julie Hurwitz, says they're still gathering information about the shooting. "Davontae is okay – bullet still lodged in his thigh, but he has been discharged from the hospital," Hurwitz said via email Sunday. 

Tags: 
davontae sanford

