WUOMFM

The "day without immigrants" protest draws hundreds to march in Detroit

By Bryce Huffman 33 minutes ago
  • Hundreds of people attended the
    Hundreds of people attended the "Day Without Immigrants" demonstration in southwest Detroit.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Immigrants and others in southwest Detroit are taking a stand against deportations.

Some schools and businesses across metro Detroit closed, while hundreds of people went on strike for the day to protest President Trump's pledge to deport more undocumented immigrants.

It's a part of a nationwide protest called "A Day Without Immigrants." Some businesses in Grand Rapids also closed as part of the action. 

Adonis Flores is a community organizer who works with Michigan United, and although he didn’t organize the protest, he helped train most of the volunteers working at the march.

Flores said the strike and demonstration in Detroit will help make sure immigrants don't go unnoticed.

“We want to demonstrate how important to the fabric of American society immigrants are,” Flores said.

“We love America, we contribute to this country, we work hard, we pay our taxes, but people never notice that,” Flores added. “They only believe the lies they hear on the news that Trump is spreading about immigrants.”

Riquelmi Moreno, a restaurant owner in southwest Detroit, thinks the country should only deport people who aren't having a positive impact on their community.

“Please do a little better background check, see what that person's life is all about. We are not just numbers, we are people,” Moreno said.

Carmen Regalado, another community activist in southwest Detroit, said she supports the march because she supports immigrants' rights.

“I think we should be supportive of all folks that are with [immigration] papers or without papers,” Regalado said.

Regalado believes immigration raids have occurred more frequently since Trump signed the executive order.

Despite being called a "sanctuary city" by some, Detroit's Chief of Police James Craig said he and the city’s police department will continue to work with federal efforts to deport those living here illegally.

Tags: 
Day Without Immigrants
immigration executive order
Latinos

Related Content

Michigan farmers say they can handle one day, but a week without immigrants would “cripple us"

By 1 hour ago
Flickr / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Apples and immigration documents. Soybeans and border walls. Today is a “Day Without Immigrants,” and a number of Michigan farms are quieter than normal.

Businesses of all kinds are closed across the country as immigrants stayed home from work and school in response to President Trump’s immigration policies.

This “Day Without Immigrants” reaches not just factories and restaurants, but Michigan’s farms, where migrant and undocumented workers make up a large percentage of the work force.

Trump order has led to more people in detention. Immigration lawyer: Is it worth the moral cost?

By Feb 10, 2017
PROFESSOR KIT JOHNSON / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

There is another executive order on immigration issued by President Donald Trump, beyond the travel ban of seven majority-Muslim countries.

This executive order gave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) broader discretion to arrest undocumented immigrants. The result has been a quick uptick in arrests, more people in detention centers, and an immigrant community that is more fearful of being deported.

What do your representatives think of President Trump's immigration ban?

By Jan 31, 2017
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

President Trump's executive order on immigration was signed last Friday.

Here's what it does: