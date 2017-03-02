WUOMFM

Deadline for public comment on Nestle's water plan extended

By 16 seconds ago
  • Nestle uses Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain bottled water brand
    Flickr user Daniel Orth / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The public has more time to comment on a bottled water company's plan to pump more groundwater out of a West Michigan aquifer

Nestle Waters North America wants to increase the amount of water it's pumping from a well in Osceola County from 250 per minute to 400 gallons per minute.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it’s waiting for Nestle to respond to a request for additional information. The state says it expects a response by March 16.

The state says it’s extending the public comment period to give MDEQ staff more time to prepare a draft permit and allow for more public participation.

MDEQ also plans to hold a public information session and a public hearing at Ferris State University on April 12.

Tags: 
nestle
bottled water

Related Content

Group asks DEQ to slow down approval of water request

By Feb 28, 2017
Wilson Hui / Flickr

A bottled water company wants to speed up the pace of its business. Nestle is asking the state for permission to pump more water from the Muskegon River watershed.

The company has already started construction to upgrade its water bottling plant in Mecosta County.

Environmental groups are asking the state Department of Environmental Quality to slow down the approval process.

Jeff Ostahowski is with the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation.

Why a local government official is defending Nestle’s water pumping plan

By Jan 13, 2017
The Swiss corporation, Nestle, wants to increase how much water it takes from a well in Evart, Michigan.
cmh2315fl / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Swiss corporation Nestle wants to increase how much water it takes from a well in Evart, Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality used a computer modeling program called the Water Withdrawal Assessment Tool to assess the potential effect of an increase.

Nestle hosts public forum on plan to pump more groundwater in W Mich.

By Tyler Scott Jan 6, 2017
Nestle uses Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain bottled water brand
Flickr user Daniel Orth / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Nestle Waters North America is hosting public meetings to answer questions about the bottled-water manufacturer's plan to pump more groundwater at one of its wells in Michigan.

Nestle wants to increase pumping at one of its wells in Osceola County. Right now Nestle can pump 250 gallons per minute. It wants to start pumping 400 gallons per minute to supply groundwater for its Ice Mountain Bottled Water Brand.

Nestle's plans to pump more water in Michigan

By Nov 22, 2016
Jack Lessenberry

Fifteen years ago, a group called Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation sued Nestle Waters North America, a division of the huge international conglomerate, over its plans to withdraw vast amounts of groundwater in Osceola County in Northwest Michigan.

Nestle wanted to siphon 400 gallons a minute from the aquifer, to bottle and sell at a profit. The environmentalists were concerned about what this would do to nearby rivers, streams, and ultimately, Lake Michigan. After years of legal wrangling, they came to a compromise in 2009.

Nestle's permit to pump more water almost went unnoticed. State now says full public review coming.

By & Nov 8, 2016
Wilson Hui / Flickr

Nestle owns a water bottling plant in Stanwood, Michigan, north of Grand Rapids. It bottles spring water for its Ice Mountain and Pure Life brands.

The company wants to increase the amount of water it pulls out of the ground at one of its wells. The well is about 35 miles north of Stanwood in Evart, Michigan. To do that, it needs a permit from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, and the public is supposed to weigh in on whether the company should get that permit.

But a lot of people didn’t hear about it – until it was almost too late.