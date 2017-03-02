Deadline for public comment on Nestle's water plan extended

The public has more time to comment on a bottled water company's plan to pump more groundwater out of a West Michigan aquifer

Nestle Waters North America wants to increase the amount of water it's pumping from a well in Osceola County from 250 per minute to 400 gallons per minute.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it’s waiting for Nestle to respond to a request for additional information. The state says it expects a response by March 16.

The state says it’s extending the public comment period to give MDEQ staff more time to prepare a draft permit and allow for more public participation.

MDEQ also plans to hold a public information session and a public hearing at Ferris State University on April 12.