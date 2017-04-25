WUOMFM

Deal made over Macomb sinkhole funding

  • The sinkhole in Macomb County.
    The pre-construction sinkhole in Fraser.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Fraser, Michigan will finally get funding for a sinkhole that opened up in a residential neighborhood last Christmas.

Lawmakers have been at odds over whether to give Macomb County a grant or a loan.

Now the Michigan Department of Transportation has agreed to send the money to make the necessary repairs.

“We are very happy for Macomb County that everybody came together and came to a resolution on this,” said State Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond. “It was very reasonable for the state to help in this, which is a state of emergency.”

The money will come from MDOT’s Priority Roads Investment Program. The legislature does not need to vote before the money is given to Macomb. 

