WUOMFM

Dearborn police concerned about recent activity by open-carry activists

By 28 seconds ago

Credit Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

A couple of stunts from open-carry activists, and a threat targeting Muslims have Dearborn's police chief concerned.

Over the weekend a group carrying guns marched down Schaefer Road in Dearborn,  apparently in support of two armed men who were arrested earlier this month. That pair walked into the Dearborn police station carrying guns and wearing body armor.

Police Chief Ron Haddad says he will ask the Legislature to amend the state's open-carry law. He says he's trained to uphold people's constitutional rights, but has a problem with armed people walking around the city just to get a reaction.

"I, for one, don't think that for a group of relatively strange people to come into a city and get all armed up and walking down the street is a projection of your Second Amendment rights. But rather I think it's an intrusion on the safety of a good community," Haddad said.

Haddad says his department is also investigating a threatening voicemail left at a mosque over the weekend.

He pledged to do everything he can to keep the community safe.
 

