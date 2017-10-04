Debut album from Grand Rapids’ Desmond Jones showcases eclectic musical diversity

Listen here

Desmond Jones, the funk/rock/jazz fusion band is releasing its debut album on October 10.

After meeting in college at Michigan State University and playing gigs around the Lansing area, the five-piece band has settled in Grand Rapids.

I spoke with drummer John Nowak and guitarist Chris Bota about their eclectic musical diversity.

"We do a lot of jamming, that's for sure. We love the improvisational aspect of our music, but there's another side to us that really values songwriting," said drummer John Nowak.

Listen to the interview above to hear samples from the new album; plus, Nowak and Bota talk about the challenges that come up when making music; and why Michigan is a special place to be a musician.

Desmond Jones' CD release shows are in Grand Rapids at Founders Taproom on Sat., Oct. 7; and in Traverse City at Union St. Station on Fri., Oct. 27 and at Rare Bird Brewpub on Sat. Oct. 28.

Support for arts and culture coverage is supported in part by an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)