WUOMFM

Demo company hired to take down Pontiac Silverdome, work expected this summer

By 47 minutes ago
  • Pontiac Silverdome
    Don Robson / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A Detroit demolition company has been chosen to take down the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Oakland Press reports that the Adamo Group has been given the demolition project. The Detroit-based company has previously worked on demolition at the old Dodge Main Plant and the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. 

Triple Investment Group, the Toronto-based company that currently owns the Silverdome, now has until June 9 to submit its specific demolition plans to the city of Pontiac.

The stadium, which seats over 80,000, opened in 1975. Triple Investment Group purchased the property in 2009.

A consent agreement to take down the Silverdome came after the city of Pontiac sued Triple Investment in February for failing to maintain building and safety codes as well as violating zoning ordinances and the municipal code.

Work on the abandoned stadium is expected to begin within 45 days of a demolition agreement between the city and the stadium's owners, according to Adamo president Richard Adamo.

Previous estimates suggest the project could cost between $15 million and $20 million, and could require up to a year of work.

Tags: 
Pontiac
silverdome

Related Content

Pontiac sues owners of decaying Silverdome

By Mar 22, 2017
pontiac silverdome
User Alex simple / Wikimedia Commons / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The city of Pontiac is suing the owners of the decaying Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Detroit for violations of building, safety and zoning codes.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports complaints were filed with the 50th District Court after a parking lot was used to store Volkswagen cars amid the automaker's U.S. emissions scandal.

Pontiac is the city we mostly forgot

By Mar 2, 2017
Pontiac, Michigan. The Pontiac Commercial Historic District.
Andrew Jameson / wikimedia/GNU Free Documentation License

It’s no secret that many Michigan cities are in trouble, economically and otherwise. The drama of Detroit has played out on a national stage. The entire nation also knows something about Flint, thanks to the horrendous water tragedy.

Other towns, such as Hamtramck, have their own form of gritty cachet.

But then there is Pontiac, a city that seems to be defined by things that are dying or just not there anymore.

Auction of items at Silverdome nets $500,000

By Jun 22, 2014
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - An auction featuring more than 3,000 leftover items in the Pontiac Silverdome has fetched about $500,000.

RJM Auctioneers facilities manager Jim Passeno tells The Detroit News that he considers the nine-day event that ended Thursday a success and "had a huge response nationwide."

Items up for sale included end-zone turf, pretzel warmers, a boxing ring, a soccer field, flat-screen televisions and scoreboards. The stadium's copper wiring sold for more than $77,000.