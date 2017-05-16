Demo company hired to take down Pontiac Silverdome, work expected this summer

A Detroit demolition company has been chosen to take down the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Oakland Press reports that the Adamo Group has been given the demolition project. The Detroit-based company has previously worked on demolition at the old Dodge Main Plant and the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Triple Investment Group, the Toronto-based company that currently owns the Silverdome, now has until June 9 to submit its specific demolition plans to the city of Pontiac.

The stadium, which seats over 80,000, opened in 1975. Triple Investment Group purchased the property in 2009.

A consent agreement to take down the Silverdome came after the city of Pontiac sued Triple Investment in February for failing to maintain building and safety codes as well as violating zoning ordinances and the municipal code.

Work on the abandoned stadium is expected to begin within 45 days of a demolition agreement between the city and the stadium's owners, according to Adamo president Richard Adamo.

Previous estimates suggest the project could cost between $15 million and $20 million, and could require up to a year of work.