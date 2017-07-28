WUOMFM

Democrats say Grand Rapids veterans home charges “inadequate”

By 40 seconds ago

Credit John M. Cropper / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Democratic lawmakers in Lansing say the Attorney General is doing too little, too late.

The Attorney General announced criminal charges against workers at the state-run Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Schuette’s investigation of the veteran’s home started in May of 2016. This was after a scathing audit of the home revealed that workers falsified records, skipped room checks, and other issues.

But Representatives Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and Tim Greimel, D-Auburn Hills, said they sounded the alarm as early as 2013.

“He knew because we told him,” said Greimel, who feels the problems stem from privatizing staff at the facility. “And yet he did nothing. In fact he did worse than nothing because when veterans brought a lawsuit trying to stop the privatization, it was Bill Schuette’s office that fought them in court."

Greimel said Schuette is posturing for a potential gubernatorial run.

A spokesperson for Schuette said the charges speak for themselves.

Greimel and Brinks are also critical of the charges themselves. Brinks said after all this time, charging eleven workers isn’t enough.

“Simply finding some front-line care workers, filing charges against them, is inadequate for the scope of the abuse and neglect that was reported,” said Brinks.

Brinks said she also wants to see an end to privatization of care in state-run facilities.

“Abuse and neglect does not just simply happen in a vacuum,” she said. “There are supervisors, administrators, who were either looking the other way or failing to look at all and ensure that the residents in the home were getting adequate care.”

In a press release, Schuette said his office will continue to follow-up on any new complaints.

Tags: 
Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Related Content

Schuette charges 11 with faking records in veterans neglect scandal

By Jul 24, 2017
michigan.gov

Eleven former caregivers face felony charges of falsifying records related to the neglect of patients at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says they made false entries in logs to reflect patient checks that never happened.

“And that violates their security and safety, and people were not doing the required checks, but the video surveillance caught that,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division spent 13 months on the investigation.

State to pay $825,000 to family of man who died at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

By Jul 10, 2017
michigan.gov

The state will pay out $825,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a resident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The death happened more than five years ago. Andrew Ball suffered from dementia, and he often would wander at night. One night, in April of 2012, he wandered into the room of another resident, and that resident, who also suffered from dementia, beat him. Ball died from his wounds.

Bipartisan Veterans’ Home Authority legislation still awaiting signature

By Jan 2, 2017
John M. Cropper / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Governor Rick Snyder is expected to make a decision soon on changes to Michigan’s veterans’ homes.  

Before the end of session, the Legislature sent him a package of bills that would create a new Veterans Authority. It could create more veterans homes in the state – currently there are only two. The authority would be run by a board and they would be required to give annual reports to the governor and Legislature. 

Bill sponsor Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, said the legislation creates a modern authority with people who understand healthcare. 

Veterans’ home bills spark concerns about privatizing care

By Oct 17, 2016
michigan.gov

Changes could be in store for Michigan’s veterans’ services. 

A House and Senate joint committee heard testimony Monday about a package of bills that would create a new Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority. The Authority would oversee new veteran facilities, and eventually, lawmakers hope, the entire Michigan Veteran Health System would go under the umbrella of the authority.

The legislation comes after an audit of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last February revealed persistent issues like staffing shortages and not following through on abuse complaints.