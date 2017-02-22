WUOMFM

Democrats in Washington ask Snyder to stop school closings

  • Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

In a letter to Governor Rick Snyder, Michigan's Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked that he stop the Michigan School Reform Office from closing 38 schools.

U.S. Reps. John Conyers, Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, and Sander Levin requested that the governor not close any schools without input and support from local communities.

The representatives cited the negative impacts of school closings, such as the burdens placed on working families that may face longer commutes.

Read a part of the letter below, or in its entirety here.

We ask that the state not close any schools without consultation and input from the local community. Not only is that type of collaboration required by federal law, it is also what local parents are demanding and what is best for our children. The state must stop looking at children as numbers on a spreadsheet and provide struggling schools with the funding to escape the cycle of continual low performance. These closings are a short-sighted measure that will have detrimental impacts on students, families and communities.

The letter also included complaints that the state is not doing enough to help fix failing schools, saying "smaller class sizes, better instructional material and support for professional staff" are better long-term solutions than closing schools.

The Michigan School Reform Office released its list of failing schools in January, and is expected to make a final decision about whether to close schools within the next month.

A spokesperson for Snyder responded to the letter saying, "some of the schools on the list of 38 have been under-performing for a decade or more, so it’s imperative that some action is taken to save these kids from classrooms where they simply are not receiving an adequate education."

Related Content

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.

Kalamazoo schools intends to file a lawsuit against Michigan to stop school closures

By Feb 17, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

The Kalamazoo school board will sue the state to try to stop Michigan’s School Reform Office from closing two of its schools. The board announced Thursday it’s joining with Saginaw schools to file the lawsuit early next week.

Thirty eight schools across the state are at risk of closure because of poor performance on state standardized tests. School officials don’t think the state has the authority to close schools and they say scattering students won’t help academic achievement.

State Board of Education comes out against school closures

By Virginia Gordan Feb 15, 2017
Empty classroom.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Board of Education wants Governor Snyder's School Reform Office to call off closing any schools this fall. It joins a growing chorus of protest by parents and school administrators against possible school closures.

Last month the School Reform Office announced that 38 schools are at risk of closure because of persistently low standardized test scores. The office said it was reviewing whether a closing would create "unreasonable hardship" before it reaches a final decision on closing a school.

Detroit school closures won't improve education, protestors say

By Feb 17, 2017
Protestors urge state lawmakers to not close 25 low-performing Detroit schools.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Parents and teachers of Detroit public schools students believe closing down schools won't improve education in their city.

The state released a list of 38 Michigan schools that could be shut down for low test scores. Twenty-five of them are in Detroit.

Robin Jennings, a Detroit public school teacher, said the state hasn't given the newly created school district enough time to improve.

“They promised that if they opened up this new school district, they would allow us time to get us on track, and they lied to us,” Jennings said. “They outright lied.”

Michigan's school closing fiasco

By Feb 17, 2017

Well, it’s Friday, and I thought I’d mark the end of the week with a particularly absurd joke.

Did you know there is something in Lansing called the School Reform Office which can actually close down failing public schools. Get it?

Well, there is, in fact, something named that. And, for the second year in a row, it indicated it was thinking about closing a group of schools statewide, only to have to beat a hasty retreat and say the equivalent of “Ah, just kidding, we really didn’t mean it.”

Michigan lawmakers move forward with repealing "failing schools" law

By Jan 31, 2017
bottom of chalkboard, with an eraser and chalk sitting on the ledge
user alkruse24 / Flickr

Lawmakers are considering a repeal of a law that allows the state to shut down low-performing schools.

The so-called “failing schools law” determines Michigan’s worst-performing schools based on their test scores. Schools on the list for too long could be closed for good.

Although many were in favor of getting rid of the “failing schools law,” some lawmakers say they’re concerned about how schools would be held accountable without the law.

"We Live Here," a new documentary from State of Opportunity

By Emma Winowiecki Jan 25, 2017
Jennifer Guerra / Michigan Radio

A neighborhood school used to be the center of a everything. You sent your kids there, you had community meetings there, you went there to vote.

So, what happens to a neighborhood—and the kids who live there—when a school closes? 

We Live Here is a new documentary from State of Opportunity that investigates how massive schools closures in Detroit have affected students and neighborhoods.