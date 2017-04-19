WUOMFM
Despite boring name, block grants allow local communities to make spending decisions

  • The Community Development Block Grant program would be eliminated under President Donald Trump's budget proposal.
President Donald Trump's budget proposal contained big cuts to programs that are not about defense and the military.

One of the programs on the Trump chopping block is the Community Development Block Grant program.

It's slated to be completely eliminated in the proposed Trump Budget.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner joined Stateside to explain how that would impact communities in Michigan and the people within them.

