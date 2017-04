Stateside's conversation with Mark Fisher, CEO of the Council of the Great Lakes Region.

The Great Lakes Economic Forum is being held this week in Detroit and Windsor. This is the third forum held by the Council of the Great Lakes Region, which includes business, government, and labor union organizations.

Mark Fisher, CEO of the Council of the Great Lakes Region, joined Stateside to discuss the importance of cross-border trade and the economic impact of the Great Lakes.

(Subscribe to the Stateside podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)