In Detroit, another backlog of untested rape kits found in storage

  • After Wayne County found some 11,000 abandoned rape kits, a statewide survey found another 1800 around the state
Prosecutors say a second backlog of more than 500 untested Detroit rape kits languished in storage for years after more than 11,000 other unprocessed evidence packages were discovered in 2009.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller tells MLive that out-of-state laboratory workers discovered 555 additional untested rape packages while testing some of the 11,000 untested rape kits.

The additional rape kits were collected by Detroit police in 2010 and 2011, and eventually sent for testing in 2015.

The delay in testing allowed a serial rapist to go undetected for seven years. His DNA was found in a rape kit from 2010, and he allegedly attacked another victim in 2011 before the kit was tested in 2015. The 46-year-old man was arrested in January. 

The issue of rape kits continuing to go untested after the 2009 discovery of thousands of kits in a police warehouse wasn't announced by the Detroit Police Department, but by the Fair Michigan Justice Project, a partnership between the nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group Fair Michigan and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office.

Of the 555 discovered kits sent for testing, 135 produced DNA profiles that matched samples already in the national database. Nine of those cases have resulted in warrants.

A Michigan law passed in 2014 mandates that once a rape kit collection is conducted, police must collect it and send it to a lab with 28 days.

In 2013, Gov. Rick Snyder, Attorney General Bill Schuette, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy held a news conference to announce $4 million to help reduce a backlog in processing thousands of rape kits. Schuette holds a rape kit box.
Since Detroit discovered some 11,000 untested rape kits in 2009, cities around the country have tackled backlogs of their own. 

After Wayne County found some 11,000 abandoned rape kits, a statewide survey found another 1800 around the state
After Wayne County found some 11,000 abandoned rape kits in police storage, Michigan’s Attorney General asked every other county to report how many untested rape kits they had in their property.  

More than 1,800 additional kits were reported, including 327 in Calhoun County.