Detroit-area doctor accused of female genital mutilation could lose parental rights

By 1 minute ago
  • Judge's gavel
    Joe Gratz / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

A Michigan doctor at the center of a female genital mutilation case could lose parental rights of her children.

Doctor Jumana Nagarwala and two other defendants allegedly took part in female genital cutting procedures on two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota earlier this year and some young girls from Michigan between 2005 and the present.

Child Protective Services filed a petition with Wayne County to terminate Nagarwala’s parental rights of her two school-aged children.

Bob Wheaton, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says CPS wants to allow children to stay with their parents if they are safe.

“But if we determine that the child can’t remain in the home safely, at that point we petition the court for either temporary removal from the home or termination of parental rights,” Wheaton said.

Wheaton added that the CPS investigation will mainly look for signs of abuse or neglect on the part of the parents, not whether they are guilty of female genital mutilation.

“Further from there, we do an assessment as to any future risk or harm for the child remaining in the home,” he said.

All three defendants are members of a small Shia Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra, which still practices female genital cutting. 

Nagarwala is scheduled to appear in Wayne County Juvenile Court next Friday.

Doctor Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar, the two other defendants in the case, will also have to go to court to secure their parental rights.

Tags: 
Female genital mutilation
Jumana Nagarwala
Fakhruddin Attar
Farida Attar
child protective services

Related Content

State targets parents in genital mutilation investigation

By May 6, 2017
Hospital examination table
wonderlane / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A lawyer says Michigan's child welfare agency is moving to terminate parental rights in at least two Detroit-area families in an investigation of female genital mutilation.

Margaret Raben said Saturday that the parents have been told to report to Oakland County court in a few days. She hasn't seen any formal documents. The children haven't been removed from their homes.

The Department of Health and Human Services won't comment.

Detroit-area doctor and wife denied bail in female genital mutilation case

By May 3, 2017
Surgery tools
Stanford EdTech / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two people charged with female genital mutilation were denied bail by a federal judge in Detroit today.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar both face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring with Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to commit female genital cutting on minors.

Detroit-area doctor charged with female genital mutilation on minors

By Associated Press Apr 13, 2017
Joe Gratz / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A Detroit-area doctor has been charged with performing genital mutilation on two young girls from Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was arrested Thursday, days after two 7-year-old girls identified her as the person who performed medical procedures on them at a Livonia clinic in February.

The FBI says the girls were accompanied to the clinic by their mothers.

Female genital mutilation of minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a legitimate health reason.