WUOMFM

Detroit-area doctor and wife denied bail in female genital mutilation case

By 1 minute ago
  • Surgery tools
    Surgery tools
    Stanford EdTech / Flickr, http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two people charged with female genital mutilation were denied bail by a federal judge in Detroit today.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar both face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring with Dr. Jumana Nagarwala to commit female genital cutting on minors.

They are also being charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly telling members of their Dawoodi Bohra community not to cooperate with federal investigators.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Stafford says Dr. Attar and his wife are a flight risk and a danger to the community, respectively.

Christie Otter has been a patient of Dr. Attar for over a decade.

She says she came to the courthouse to show support for him, despite what he allegedly knew about the procedures taking place at his clinic.

“Being a feminist, I certainly do not in any way support those procedures, but I had a kind doctor that I’ve lost,” she said.

Otter and her husband called Attar a good friend.

“We care very much for him and his wife, we know of his children and that didn’t go away with the accusations,” Louis Otter said.

Dr. Attar’s attorney didn’t provide comment after the hearing today, but previously said that the doctor is unaware of any illegal activity going on in his metro Detroit clinic.

Tags: 
Female genital mutilation
Jumana Nagarwala
Fakhruddin Attar
Farida Attar

Related Content

Three indicted in female genital cutting investigation

By Apr 26, 2017
A courtroom
Bill Ledbetter / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Two Detroit-area doctors and a third person were indicted by a grand jury today.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar are being charged with aiding and abetting in Doctor Jumana Nagarwala’s alleged female genital cutting on two seven-year-old girls from Minnesota.

Female genital mutilation – or FGM – on minors is illegal in the U.S. unless there is a medical need for the procedure.

Mary Chartier, Doctor Attar’s attorney, says her client maintains that he’s innocent.

Bohra activist against female genital mutilation says veil of secrecy keeps women from speaking out

By May 1, 2017
child in doorway
Caro / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Federal officials recently filed charges against a suburban Detroit doctor for allegedly performing female genital mutilation (FGM) on several young girls. They say doctor Jumana Nagarwala performed female genital mutilation on two seven-year-olds from Minnesota. 

The practice of FGM is illegal in the United States and two others are charged with conspiring to perform the act. Nagarwala has pleaded “not guilty,” and her attorney has said she was performing a religious ritual of the Bohra community, not genital mutilation. 

Doc pleads not guilty in female genital mutilation case

By Associated Press Apr 27, 2017
Joe Gratz / flickr

A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case in the United States.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala appeared in Detroit federal court Thursday, a day after being indicted.

She's charged with six crimes, including conspiracy to bring the girls across state lines. It carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.