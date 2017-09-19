Detroit-area doctor at center of female genital cutting case released on $4.5 million bond

A federal judge has granted bond to a Detroit-area doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation on young girls.

Doctor Jumana Nagarwala has been behind bars since April, after being arrested for her alleged involvement in the genital cutting procedure performed on two young girls from Minnesota.

Nagarwala was released on bond today, thanks to her friends pledging $4.5 million in collateral to cover her bond.

If Nagarwala violates the conditions of her bond, the government could seize the property pledged.

Peter Henning, professor of law at Wayne State University, says the alleged procedure has a religious aspect to it, which can be tricky for judges.

“Courts have to be very careful about any restrictions on religious practices because that could end up violating an individual's First Amendment rights,” Henning said.

Nagarwala and the other defendants in the case are part of the Dawoodi Borha sect in Islam, which still practices female genital cutting in several countries.

However, it is illegal to perform genital cutting on minors in the U.S., unless there is a medial reason for doing so. It recently became a felony in Michigan.

Nagarwala is believed to have performed this procedure on as many as 100 young girls from 2005 to 2017 .

Nagarwala is currently awaiting her trial. Shannon Smith, Nagarwala's attorney, couldn't be immediately reached for comment.