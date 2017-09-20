WUOMFM

Detroit-area doctor charged in female genital cutting case to be released on $4.5 million bond

By 32 minutes ago
  • Brian Turner / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

This post has been updated on 9/20/2017 to include a response from Jumana Nagarwala's attorney, Shannon Smith.

A federal judge has granted bond to a Detroit-area doctor accused of performing female genital mutilation on young girls.

Doctor Jumana Nagarwala has been behind bars since April, after being arrested for her alleged involvement in the genital cutting procedure performed on two young girls from Minnesota.

Nagarwala was released on bond today, thanks to her friends pledging $4.5 million in collateral to cover her bond.

Shannon Smith is Nagarwala's attorney. She says that if Nagarwala violates the conditions of her bond, the government could seize the property pledged, which includes her home in metro Detroit.

Smith is happy to see that her client is getting out of jail.

"I'm obviously happy to hear that [Nagarwala] is going to be released, and I actually think it's the fairest thing to do," Smith said.

Smith and her colleagues are still collecting information from the government regarding the case, which she says is a very slow process.  

Because of this, Smith believes her client could have been out of jail months ago. 

"It's pretty standard that defendants are released , but [Nagarwala] should have been out much sooner," Smith said.

Peter Henning, professor of law at Wayne State University, says the alleged procedure has a religious aspect to it, which can be tricky for judges.

“Courts have to be very careful about any restrictions on religious practices because that could end up violating an individual's First Amendment rights,” Henning said.

Nagarwala and the other defendants in the case are part of the Dawoodi Borha sect in Islam, which still practices female genital cutting in several countries.

However, it is illegal to perform genital cutting on minors in the U.S., unless there is a medial reason for doing so. It recently became a felony in Michigan.

Nagarwala is believed to have performed this procedure on as many as 100 young girls from 2005 to 2017 .

Nagarwala is currently awaiting her trial, which is tentatively set for June 2018, according to Smith. 

Tags: 
Jumana Nagarwala
Female genital mutilation

Related Content

Female genital mutilation now a felony in Michigan

By Jul 24, 2017
inside the chambers of the Michigan lesilature
Michigan Municipal League

Governor Rick Snyder signed a large bill package last week that makes female genital mutilation a felony in Michigan, but he could see more bills on this issue headed to his desk. The additional bills deal with police training and parental rights.

The legal context for groundbreaking female genital mutilation case

By Jun 27, 2017
little girl walking away from camera
unsplash

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is the cultural, and sometimes religious, practice of cutting young girls – often with the goal of restricting their ability to enjoy sex later in life.

The practice became a federal crime in 1996, but now for the first time, the government is prosecuting an alleged case of FGM.

The investigation is focused on a clinic in metro Detroit. Last week, prosecutors released a new indictment. A total of six adults are now facing charges. They're all members of a small Indian Muslim sect. Authorities say they have identified six victims, four girls from Michigan and two from Minnesota. The charges include "conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation." 

2 Minnesota moms charged in Michigan genital mutilation case

By Sep 15, 2017
Detroit federal courthouse
User: cseeman / Flickr

Two Minnesota mothers have been charged in an investigation of genital mutilation in a Muslim sect, months after bringing their daughters to a Detroit-area clinic.

A new indictment was unsealed Thursday in Detroit federal court, raising the number of defendants to eight. The eight include Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who is accused of performing the procedure.

The Associated Press isn't naming the Minnesota moms to protect their daughters' identities. The moms are charged with conspiracy and genital mutilation.