Detroit area surgeon says Trump's business experience ultimately won him over

Dr. Michael Busuito voted for Donald Trump and was recently elected to the Wayne State University Board of Governors.
On Jan. 20, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as our 45th President of the United States.  The election was one of the most contentious in recent memory and has exposed or inflamed serious divisions in American society. All this week on Stateside, we’ll speak with Michiganders who were drawn to the President-elect’s message about their hopes for the new administration.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th President is Friday. Stateside has been speaking with people in Michigan who supported the President-elect.

Dr. Michael Busuito is a plastic surgeon who was just elected to the Wayne State Board of Governors.

As a small business owner, Busuito said he has always been frustrated with government rules and regulations that are associated with business ownership. He said it seems to him that the people who create these regulations have no experience in working in the private sector.

This is a big reason why he was drawn to the President-elect's business experience.

He also equated Trump's election to England's vote to leave the European Union ("Brexit.") Many people were surprised by result because there were, as he put it, "closeted" supporters who weren't reflected in the polls.

As far as Trump's controversial tweets, policy positions and comments are concerned, Busuito said he believes they were "calculated" because Trump is a very "smart guy."

"If he didn't pose himself as a controversial candidate, saying some of the things that he did, I don't think he would be president today," said Busuito. "But I think you'll see him change course, because I think it was all calculated."

Listen to the full interview to hear about the first time that Trump caught the attention of Busuito, the surgeon's thoughts on the Affordable Care Act, and how his own political views will help shape higher education policy at Wayne State.

