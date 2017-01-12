Detroit Auto Show: Auto industry in one of most “important transformations” we've seen in decades

Our conversation with Paul Eisenstein, publisher of TheDetroitBureau.com

Reporters from around the world have spent the week checking out the offerings at the North American International Auto Show.

Today, suppliers got their turn. The black-tie charity preview is tomorrow night and Saturday morning, the doors at the Cobo Center open to the public.

Paul Eisenstein is the publisher of TheDetroitBureau.com and he joined Stateside to talk about the buzz surrounding this year's auto show, a major shift in the industry and the latest news about Chrysler getting in trouble with the EPA.

"We're in the midst of probably one of the most important transformations that we have seen in the auto industry in decades," said Eisenstein. "The transformation from cars to light trucks."

Crossovers, SUVs, pick-ups and vans account for almost two-thirds of the market, which has created a major shift in the industry. This is reflected in the offerings at the Detroit auto show. While there are still some interesting and popular passenger cars, bigger vehicles appear to be the future for automakers.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Eisenstein's tips of what people need to see at the auto show, his reaction to the latest news about Fiat Chrysler being accused of violating the Clean Air Act by the EPA and how the lines between the auto industry and the technology industry are blurring.

