Detroit Auto Show: Auto industry in one of most “important transformations” we've seen in decades

    Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Reporters from around the world have spent the week checking out the offerings at the North American International Auto Show.

Today, suppliers got their turn. The black-tie charity preview is tomorrow night and Saturday morning, the doors at the Cobo Center open to the public.

Paul Eisenstein is the publisher of TheDetroitBureau.com and he joined Stateside to talk about the buzz surrounding this year's auto show, a major shift in the industry and the latest news about Chrysler getting in trouble with the EPA. 

"We're in the midst of probably one of the most important transformations that we have seen in the auto industry in decades," said Eisenstein. "The transformation from cars to light trucks."

Crossovers, SUVs, pick-ups and vans account for almost two-thirds of the market, which has created a major shift in the industry. This is reflected in the offerings at the Detroit auto show. While there are still some interesting and popular passenger cars, bigger vehicles appear to be the future for automakers.

Listen to the full interview above to hear Eisenstein's tips of what people need to see at the auto show, his reaction to the latest news about Fiat Chrysler being accused of violating the Clean Air Act by the EPA and how the lines between the auto industry and the technology industry are blurring.

Related Content

Lessenberry talks Flint and Detroit Auto Show

By & Jan 11, 2017
Jack Lessenberry
Michigan Radio

Some Flint residents have said they're worried that Flint's water will meet federal standards and get the "all-clear."

For This Week in Politics, Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and Michiga Radio senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about what government leaders need to do to ensure that people don't feel the process in Flint isn't being rushed. 

They also talk about whether we'll see a political shift from Gov. Rick Snyder during his final two years in office, a bill that would repeal Michigan's school turnaround law, and the odd mix of electric vehicles and SUVs at the North American International Auto Show


Snyder hails auto "re-consolidation" in Michigan; wants "positive relationship" with Trump

By Jan 9, 2017
Gov. Snyder and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley at the Detroit auto show.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Governor Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley took in the auto industry’s latest, at Detroit’s annual North American International Auto Show Monday.

“We’re leading the world here” in the “mobility industry,” Snyder said, noting the number of start-ups related to autonomous vehicle technology at this year’s show.

Snyder also hailed what he called “great announcements” recently that signal the “re-consolidation of the auto industry back in Michigan.”

That includes Fiat-Chrysler’s confirmation this week that it will invest $1 billion in two Detroit area plants; and Ford’s announcement last week that it will invest $700 million in its Flat Rock Assembly Plant as part of a plan to bring 13 electrified cars to market (all come attached to state incentives packages; so far no one will comment on the details of packages, and Snyder again declined to do so Monday).

With "Car of the Year" win, GM sees hope for its electric car sales

By Jan 10, 2017
The Chevy Bolt
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The Chevy Bolt won the 2017 North American Car of the Year. It’s a long-range electric car.

The EPA estimates the Bolt can travel 238 miles per charge, and GM thinks of it as an electric car that will have mass appeal. After a federal tax credit, the price of the car comes in around $30,000.

Tesla is planning to release a more affordable electric car. They call it the Model 3. But GM beat Tesla to it.

Karl Brauer is executive publisher at Auto Trader.

Chevy Bolt named 2017 "Car of the Year" at Detroit Auto Show

By & Jan 9, 2017
The GM Bolt EV, The Chrysler Pacifica, and the Honda Ridgeline won the awards.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

GM’s Chevy Bolt beat out the Genesis G90 and the Volvo S90 for the 2017 North American Car of the Year award. 

Sharon Carty of Automotive News was one of the jurors for the award.  She says it's no surprise the Bolt got the award.  It's the first long-range mass-market electric car to make it to the market.

"And it's great inside, it's super modern," says Carty.  "It's gonna definitely be a Tesla fighter." Tesla has announced plans for a mass market long-range electric car, but the vehicle hasn't yet been launched.   

Detroit Auto Show: Automakers seek clarity from Trump Administration

By Jan 9, 2017
NAIAS.com

The North American International Auto Show opened today with media previews and model rollouts.

The Car, Utility and Truck of the Year honors were announced

The Chevy Bolt EV was named the Car of the Year. It's made at the Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. 

Autotrader Senior Analyst, Michelle Krebs said all three vehicles "raise the bar" in their category.  