Detroit Auto Show: Automakers seek clarity from Trump Administration

The North American International Auto Show opened today with media previews and model rollouts.

The Car, Utility and Truck of the Year honors were announced

The Chevy Bolt EV was named the Car of the Year. It's made at the Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. 

Autotrader Senior Analyst, Michelle Krebs said all three vehicles "raise the bar" in their category.  

The Bolt EV is a significant game changer, "reasonably priced," she said.  "A mainstream family could buy one.  It goes the longest distance on a single charge and it beat Tesla to the game." 

The Bolt EV offers an EPA-estimated 238 mile range on a full electric charge. The cost is about $30,000. Krebs said Tesla has yet to unveil its Model 3, which would compete with the Bolt EV.

Chrysler's Pacifica mini-van was named Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the Honda Ridgeline pickup is Truck of the Year. 

Listen to the full interview above to find out what GM CEO Mary Barra said at the auto show about pressure from President-elect Trump to "build 'em where you sell 'em" and the threat of a 35% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico. 

Plus, speaking of the Trump Administration, under the current fuel economy standards, known as the CAFE  standards, automakers have to meet some strict standards by 2025. But it's possible that standards could change with this new administration. Krebs talks about what might happen to all the technology the car makers have been planning for years, if that occurs.

