Detroit City Council approves benefits for residents near future bridge site

The Detroit City Council has approved a set of community benefits for people living near the future site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Detroit will pay for the new programs with revenue from selling the state of Michigan land in its southwest Delray neighborhood to make way for the construction of the publicly-funded bridge.

Activists in the Delray neighborhood have been advocating for a community benefits agreement for years.

In a statement, Governor Rick Snyder hailed the City Council's approval of the agreements as a milestone.

"This is a testament to years of meaningful collaboration between stakeholders and community leaders who listened to one another and worked together to forge solutions that will benefit the people of Detroit for years to come," Snyder said.

Delray homeowners who want to relocate after the bridge is built will have the option of moving to a limited number of remodeled homes in other areas of Detroit.

A jobs and skilled-trades training program aimed at Detroit residents, and air quality monitoring in Delray are also parts of the agreements.

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is scheduled to begin next year.