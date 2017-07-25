WUOMFM

Detroit City Council approves benefits for residents near future bridge site

By 1 hour ago
  • The Detroit neighborhood of Delray
    The Detroit neighborhood of Delray, where the Gordie Howe International Bridge wil be built.
    wikimedia user Notorious4life / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Detroit City Council has approved a set of community benefits for people living near the future site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Detroit will pay for the new programs with revenue from selling the state of Michigan land in its southwest Delray neighborhood to make way for the construction of the publicly-funded bridge. 

Activists in the Delray neighborhood have been advocating for a community benefits agreement for years. 

In a statement, Governor Rick Snyder hailed the City Council's approval of the agreements as a milestone. 

"This is a testament to years of meaningful collaboration between stakeholders and community leaders who listened to one another and worked together to forge solutions that will benefit the people of Detroit for years to come," Snyder said. 

Delray homeowners who want to relocate after the bridge is built will have the option of moving to a limited number of remodeled homes in other areas of Detroit. 

A jobs and skilled-trades training program aimed at Detroit residents, and air quality monitoring in Delray are also parts of the agreements. 

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge is scheduled to begin next year. 

Tags: 
gordie howe bridge

Related Content

$48 million deal with the community of Delray helps pave the way for the Gordie Howe Bridge

By Jun 26, 2017

Matty Moroun, the billionaire owner of the Ambassador Bridge across the Detroit River, turned 90 earlier this month. I don’t know how he celebrated, but I do know something happened last week that may well have ruined his birthday.

Moroun's selfishness and greed are endangering public safety and our economy

By Mar 1, 2017
Jack Lessenberry

Six years ago, Governor Rick Snyder found a way to conclude a deal with Canada to build a new bridge across the Detroit River, something vitally needed if Michigan’s economy is to prosper in the years ahead.

As of now, we are completely dependent on the almost 90-year-old Ambassador Bridge, which shows clear signs of wearing out, and which wasn’t built for today’s massive tractor-trailers. About $2 billion in trade moves across that bridge every week, mainly heavy industrial components that can’t go through the tunnel.

Ambassador Bridge owners sue Snyder, state over new bridge

By Jan 5, 2017
The Ambassador Bridge could have a new neighbor (the Gordie Howe International Bridge) by early 2022.
Michael Carian / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The owners of the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit are suing Governor Snyder and the Michigan Department of Transportation over the proposed new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Former Attorney General Mike Cox is representing the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit claims only the state legislature is authorized to approve a new international bridge, and since the legislature didn't do so, the agreement between the Snyder administration and Canada (which is paying the entire cost) is illegal.

A spokeswoman for the governor says, "We disagree, and we are proceeding as planned."