WUOMFM

Detroit gems: Mineral museum opens at Wayne State University

By 15 minutes ago
  • The Old Main building at Wayne State University
    The Old Main building will house WSU's new Geology Mineral Museum.
    Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 100 mineral pieces that went from Thomas Edison to Henry Ford to the trash before being saved are among the gems displayed at Detroit's newest museum.

Wayne State University's Geology Mineral Museum opens Friday in the Old Main building with a grand opening and open house. Officials say the museum's 350 artifacts represent some of rarest items in the school's collection.

Highlights include 94 pieces picked for Edison by a Tiffany & Co. gemologist in the early 1900s. The university says in a release the gems were given to Ford. They were later stored at the Ford Rouge Factory and found in the trash by a worker, who gave them to Wayne State.

Other gems among the gems: a 4.5-billion-year-old meteorite and roughly 50 agates from across the globe.

The opening night event lasts from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free of charge.

Tags: 
wayne state university
Henry Ford

Related Content

Wayne State begins accreditation reaffirmation

By Mar 6, 2017
The Old Main building at Wayne State University
Wikimedia Commons

A group of academics will visit Wayne State University this week as part of an accreditation process that happens every ten years.

The Detroit News reports that the Higher Learning Commission will be assessing the quality of education offered by the university. The organization is one of six in the U.S. that accredits colleges and universities.

Wayne State was first accredited in 1868 and has been ever since.

Effort underway to restore historic Ford Model T plant in Highland Park, Michigan

By Apr 30, 2014
Jack Lessenberry

One of the most significant sites in the history of Detroit – and the modern world – has also been one of the most sadly neglected.

Not only that, it isn’t even in Detroit.

Every day, thousands of commuters drive by an old red-brick building on Woodward Avenue in the little enclave city of Highland Park.

You need to know three things about Highland Park. It is a separate city embedded in northern Detroit. Economically, it is even worse off.

But it was the place where the twentieth century was created – in this old red brick building, and in the remnants of a giant factory behind it. A hundred years ago, this sturdy, Albert Kahn structure was the world headquarters of the Ford Motor Company.

Millions and millions of Model Ts, the most important car ever created, rolled off assembly lines here, before Ford moved to the Rouge. It was here where cars were made affordable for everyone, and where the world was put on wheels.