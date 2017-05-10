WUOMFM
Detroit has a thriving arts community, but no official way to encourage its growth

In Detroit, there are all kinds of artists and art projects happening organically. But, the City of Detroit doesn’t really have a vehicle to encourage or develop an arts culture.

Anya Sirota​, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s Taubman School of Architecture, works with artists and community members who would like to see that changed. She spoke to Stateside today. Listen above.

Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

