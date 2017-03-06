WUOMFM

Detroit Institute of Arts plans new round of outdoor exhibits

By & 30 minutes ago
  • The Detroit Institute of Arts.
    The Detroit Institute of Arts is bringing famous art outside.
    Detroit Institute of Arts

The Detroit Institute of Arts is ready to take advantage of the warm spring weather.

The museum is planning the eighth annual "Inside/Out" exhibition, which brings reproductions of famous artworks outdoors in southeast Michigan.

For this year's program, the DIA is teaming up with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Reproductions from both museums will be in 11 communities from April to July and in 10 other venues from August to October. Each community will have up to twelve reproductions clustered within walking or biking distance.

DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons says that placing art within communities is incredibly valuable.

"Art has the powerful ability to unify, and Inside/Out allows us to bring people together outside of the museum walls. We see ourselves as more than a museum; we use art to encourage connections and improve understanding among our diverse communities."

Detroit's Lafayette Park, the Detroit International Wildlife Refuge, Allen Park and Oakland County's Highland Township are participating for the first time.

More details about the exhibit can be found here. The reproductions can be found throughout metro Detroit starting April 1.

Tags: 
detroit institute of arts
charles h. wright museum of african american history

Related Content

New curators at DIA highlight museum’s approach to reach African-Americans

By Jan 13, 2017
For the first time in 15 years, the Detroit Institute of Arts has a staff of three in its contemporary art department.
Detroit Institute of Arts

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

There are some new faces in the management of the Detroit Institute of Arts’ (DIA) contemporary collection. According to BLAC Detroit Magazine, for the first time in 15 years, there is a staff of three in the contemporary department.

Laurie Ann Farrell, the new curator, is now joined by two assistant curators, Taylor Renee Aldridge and Lucy Mensah, who joined Stateside to talk about the museum and their roles.

Celebrating the history and culture of African Americans through art

By May 12, 2016
Jodi Westrick

Today’s show was broadcast from the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Dr. Charles H. Wright was a physician, a gynecologist and obstetrician. Through the years he delivered 7,000 babies in Detroit alone. He also founded the museum in his office by first collecting small items.

The 22,000-square-foot museum holds the largest exhibit dedicated to the history of African Americans.

Stateside's Cynthia Canty spoke with curator Patrina Chatman.