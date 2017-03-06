Detroit Institute of Arts plans new round of outdoor exhibits

The Detroit Institute of Arts is ready to take advantage of the warm spring weather.

The museum is planning the eighth annual "Inside/Out" exhibition, which brings reproductions of famous artworks outdoors in southeast Michigan.

For this year's program, the DIA is teaming up with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Reproductions from both museums will be in 11 communities from April to July and in 10 other venues from August to October. Each community will have up to twelve reproductions clustered within walking or biking distance.

DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons says that placing art within communities is incredibly valuable.

"Art has the powerful ability to unify, and Inside/Out allows us to bring people together outside of the museum walls. We see ourselves as more than a museum; we use art to encourage connections and improve understanding among our diverse communities."

Detroit's Lafayette Park, the Detroit International Wildlife Refuge, Allen Park and Oakland County's Highland Township are participating for the first time.

More details about the exhibit can be found here. The reproductions can be found throughout metro Detroit starting April 1.