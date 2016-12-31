For the Detroit Lions, New Year’s Day will bring either redemption or disappointment

The season is on the line for the Detroit Lions as they take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

The Lions have only defeated one team with a winning record this season. But they could still sew up the NFC North division title by defeating the Packers. That would give the Lions a home playoff game.

It didn’t need to come down to this game. The Packers are riding a five game winning streak after struggling for the first half of the season. Meanwhile, the Lions have lost their last two games, setting up Sunday’s decisive matchup.

The Lions will know if they absolutely need to win to make the playoffs before kick off.

If the New York Giants defeat the Washington Redskins earlier in the day, the Lions are guaranteed at least a wild card berth. If Washington wins, it’s either win and in or lose and spend the off-season wondering what might have been.