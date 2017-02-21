WUOMFM

Detroit orders tenants of Russell Industrial Center out immediately

By 1 hour ago
  • Russell Industrial Center in Detroit
    Russell Industrial Center in Detroit
    user Werwin15 / Creative Commons

One of the largest hubs for artists in the Midwest may soon be abandoned, at least temporarily, after Detroit's Building Department ordered all tenants in the Russell Industrial Center to immediately vacate the premises, due to building code violations.

Jimi Custer owns a video production company, The Afterhours Network, that operates out of the Center, as well as Channel 313.tv.

He says the notice was a complete surprise.

"I came to my work today and all of a sudden I can't do my business," says Custer.  "Now I've got to figure out where I'm going to relocate."

Custer says the tight-knit community of 184 small business owners in the Russell Industrial Center is irreplaceable. He hopes the violations will be addressed by the owner as soon as possible, so people can move back in.

He says he understands the increased scrutiny on building safety, after a fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California killed 36 people last year.

But he says conditions at the Center are far safer.

The city's building department says the Russell Industrial Center failed to follow guidelines for several units, including illegally installing plumbing and heating systems without permits.

In one case, inspectors say they found leaking natural gas.

 

Tags: 
Detroit
small business

Related Content

Tale of two cities: Despite rebound, study says Detroit short 100,000 jobs

By Feb 17, 2017
According to Laura Reese, while Midtown Detroit is seeing some income growth, the rest of the city is only getting worse
Wikimedia user, Andrew Jameson / http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

Over the past several years, the conventional wisdom has been that Detroit is recovering. Every new restaurant, boutique store, or retail chain setting up shop in Detroit is offered as proof.

There’s a major flaw in that assessment.

The focus of recent development has been the city’s central business districts. Meanwhile, the people in the neighborhoods are not sharing in that prosperity. If anything, the plight of Detroit’s long-time residents has been getting worse.

Motown legacy eclipses a larger story about black music in Detroit

By Feb 15, 2017
Courtesy of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

No matter where you are, when you say the words "Detroit" and "music," someone's going to exclaim "Motown!"

But Detroit's music history is much deeper and wider than Motown. There are some locations around the city that have been forgotten and are important in the telling of Detroit's black history, and the history of music.