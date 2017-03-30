WUOMFM

Detroit Police Department to cooperate with UM Innocence Clinic

By 2 minutes ago
  • Detroit Police Department pledges cooperation with UM Innocence Clinic.
    Detroit Police Department pledges cooperation with UM Innocence Clinic.
    maxpixel

The Detroit Police Department will cooperate with the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic, helping find evidence for the clinic  to investigate possible cases of wrongful conviction.

The agreement was the result of a meeting between Police Chief James Craig and Innocence Clinic staff. 

Craig asked for the meeting after reading about one of the clinic's cases in the newspaper.  That particular case may involve evidence that was falsified by police.

"I'm passionate about protecting victims of crime," says Craig.  "I'm equally passionate about those individuals who have been incarcerated for a serious crime like murder, and through efforts of the Innocence Clinic determine that they were wrongfully prosecuted."

Craig says he believes the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will be open to taking another look at cases if there's clear evidence someone did not commit the crime.

"If someone comes to me and says, 'You know, Chief, you have the wrong person in custody and here's why', I'm obligated to address that issue, not look the other way," says Craig.

Innocence Clinic co-founder David Moran says nationally, such an agreement between a police department and an innocence project is not unprecedented, but it's a welcome departure from the days when he had to fight the department to see evidence.

"We've had in the past -- when the clinic opened -- we had great difficulty getting evidence out of the Detroit Police Department, " says Moran.  "And unfortunately we had to file lawsuits under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act law.  And so this is just a great development.  We greatly appreciate the Chief saying, 'We don't need to do that, we'll help you find the evidence you're looking for.'"

Moran says he's been given a liaison within the Police Department who will help track down old evidence.

 

Tags: 
Michigan Innocence Clinic
Detroit Police Department

Related Content

Attorneys hope new evidence will free man convicted in 1992 murder

By Rebecca Kruth Jun 2, 2016
Justice statue
Flickr user Jack / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Michigan Innocence Clinic has filed a motion asking for relief from judgment for a man convicted of murdering his friend in Detroit 24 years ago.

Attorneys say new evidence and problems with ballistics testing raise questions when it comes to Desmond Ricks' guilt in the 1992 case.

Davontae Sanford case a "complete and utter failure of the criminal justice system"

By Jun 8, 2016
Davontae Sanford
Michigan Department of Corrections

He was just 14 years old when he confessed to and was convicted of a quadruple murder.

But today, 23-year-old Davontae Sanford walks out of Ionia State Prison a free man.

His conviction was vacated Tuesday by Wayne County Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan, who agreed with arguments that Sanford's case had all the hallmarks of a false confession.

David Moran is with the Michigan Innocence Clinic and was co-counsel on this case.

Davontae Sanford voices frustration over lack of charges against former officer

By Jul 14, 2016
Kate Wells/Michigan Radio

This has been a hard week for Davontae Sanford.

Sanford, you may remember, spent nearly nine years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

But this week, he learned that one of the police officers who allegedly lied about evidence in his case, will not be charged. 

And for Sanford, this feels like just one more injustice.

The night of the murders: a police interrogation and a crime scene sketch

Here’s how Davontae Sanford says he remembers the night of the murders on Runyon Street in Detroit.

Is Davontae Sanford in prison for a hit man's crimes?

By Aug 12, 2013
Prison bars
Ken Mayer / Flickr

A new chapter in a bizarre murder case is playing out in Detroit.

Six years after four people were gunned down in a drug dealer’s home on the city’s east side, one mother maintains her son is innocent and in prison for a professional hit man’s crimes.

The hit man agrees.

Now, after five years in prison, Davontae Sanford may get another shot at justice.