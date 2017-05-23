Detroit Public School Community District confirms Dr. Nikolai Vitti as superintendent

The Detroit Public School Community District confirmed Dr. Nikolai Vitti as its new superintendent Monday.

The Financial Review Commission, which oversees the school's finances, voted yesterday to approve a five-year contract with Vitti, who previously had been superintendent of the Duval County Public Schools in Florida.

In a statement, president of DPSCD’s Board of Education Dr. Iris Taylor said the board is thrilled to work with Vitti.

“We are confident that his passion for students and families, his qualifications, and his previous experience make him uniquely positioned to be a change agent for this district.”

Former interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather will serve as a special advisor to Vitti through June.

Many Detroit parents and teachers protested when Meriweather was not interviewed as a finalist for the superintendent opening.