WUOMFM

Detroit Public School Community District confirms Dr. Nikolai Vitti as superintendent

By 1 hour ago

Credit Flickr user Frank Juarez / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Detroit Public School Community District confirmed Dr. Nikolai Vitti as its new superintendent Monday.

The Financial Review Commission, which oversees the school's finances,  voted yesterday to approve a five-year contract with Vitti, who previously had been superintendent of the Duval County Public Schools in Florida. 

In a statement, president of DPSCD’s Board of Education Dr. Iris Taylor said the board is thrilled to work with Vitti.

“We are confident that his passion for students and families, his qualifications, and his previous experience make him uniquely positioned to be a change agent for this district.”

Former interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather will serve as a special advisor to Vitti through June.

Many Detroit parents and teachers protested when Meriweather was not interviewed as a finalist for the superintendent opening.

Tags: 
detroit public schools community district
Nikolai Vitti

Related Content

Detroit teachers union rejects tentative contract deal

By & May 16, 2017
(courtesy of KQED)

Late Friday, it was announced that the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District had reached a tentative contract agreement after nearly three months of negotiations.

Now, the teacher's union says it has dismissed that agreement.

The union announced late Monday that its executive board voted to reject the agreement, and that it wants to continue negotiations.

Details about the terms of Friday's agreement haven't been released.

Detroit Public Schools chooses new superintendent

By Apr 19, 2017
Out of the 38 under-performing schools that could be closed in Michigan, 25 of them are located in Metro Detroit.
Motown31 / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

After months of interviews and discussions, the Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Dr. Nikolai Vitti to be its next superintendent.

The vote to enter contract negotiations with Vitti is the first major decision by the board, which was created last year.

Dr. Vitti is currently the superintendent of schools in Duval County, Florida, but he grew up in Dearborn Heights and graduated from Divine Child High School in Dearborn.

The other finalist for the job was River Rouge superintendent Derrick Coleman.

Legal challenge puts contract negotiations with new Detroit schools superintendent on hold

By Apr 21, 2017
gavel
Brian Turner / Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

A new legal challenge is putting a pause on negotiations between the Detroit Public Schools Community District board and Nikolai Vitti, who was chosen as the district's new superintendent this week.

The challenge was filed by Robert Davis, a community activist who threatened the action after the board's decision to hire Vitti was announced. He is seeking a temporary restraining order that would stop the board from negotiating with Vitti.