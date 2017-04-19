WUOMFM

Detroit Public Schools chooses new superintendent

After months of interviews and discussions, the Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Dr. Nikolai Vitti to be its next superintendent.

The vote to enter contract negotiations with Vitti is the first major decision by the board, which was created last year.

Dr. Vitti is currently the superintendent of schools in Duval County, Florida, but he grew up in Dearborn Heights and graduated from Divine Child High School in Dearborn.

The other finalist for the job was River Rouge superintendent Derrick Coleman.

Many of the district's teachers and parents had been frustrated that interim superintendent Alycia Merriweather wasn't a finalist and have criticized the board for moving too quickly, without input from community members.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the board's decision drew jeers from the crowd at Tuesday night's meeting.

