Detroit’s “Femology” offers a collaborative space tailored to businesswomen

Even in 2017, women still face difficulties in the world of business.

Studies confirm women are still perceived as less competent than men are. They’re also less likely to be considered good risks for startup capital, and, of course, there’s still that pesky wage gap between the sexes.

A Detroit businesswoman is fighting back against those characterizations.

Meagan Ward runs her own business and has recently started another venture – an all-woman co-working space called Femology. It’s a place where women can conduct business, network with one another, and take advantage of workshops and events designed with their needs in mind.

“Femology is the philosophy of women living, working, and thriving in a collaborative society,” Ward said. “I definitely feel like right now we’re kind of on the tipping point of women understanding their worth, their value, and we need that extra push.”

Femology’s co-working space has both a homey and office space feel, Ward said. It’s a place where members can meet each other, collaborate, and find mentors or mentees.

“We really wanted women to have like a safe space where they can just exude womanly vibes,” she said.

