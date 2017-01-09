WUOMFM
Detroit school board begins new era with massive to-do list

  • For the first time in seven years, an elected school board is in place in Detroit.
This is an important week for Detroit schools. For the first time in seven years, an elected school board is in place. The board takes control of the schools that have been run for nearly 20 years by state-appointed managers. 63 candidates were on the ballot. The voters chose seven of them to make up the new school board.

One of those is Sonya Mays. She graduated from Detroit Renaissance High School and then went on to the University of Michigan, where she worked her way to a bachelor's degree, an MBA and then her law degree.

She is the president and CEO of Develop Detroit which is a non-profit group that works to rebuild and strengthen city neighborhoods.

Mays joined Stateside to talk about the board becoming "official" on January 1 and what the expectations are.

There is a laundry list of issues that the school board has to tackle right off the bat, but Mays says they are prepared. In the first 90 days, they have to find a permanent superintendent, they have an SRO school closure process that has to be dealt with, there are expiring collective bargaining agreements for teachers, and they have to complete the integration of the EAA (Education Achievement Authority) schools back into the Detroit Public Schools.

Once they take care of those urgent issues, they can start focusing on long-term solutions for DPS.

Listen to the full interview to hear more about the board's massive to-do list, who the candidates are for a permanent superintendent and her thoughts on the plan to close schools who rank in the bottom 5% of DPS.

detroit public schools
EAA

State argues literacy not a constitutional right

By Nov 21, 2016
Rosenbaum told us the state’s assertion that there’s no fundamental right to literacy is “nonsense.”
flickr user Thomas Galvez / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

 


On September 13, seven Detroit school children sued state officials.

The suit was filed in federal court in Detroit. It claims that literacy is a fundamental right, and that the state has denied that right by fundamentally excluding Detroit students from the state’s educational system.

Now attorneys for Governor Rick Snyder have fired back. They say there’s no fundamental right to literacy, and this suit is “an attempt to destroy the American tradition of democratic control of schools.”

Detroit public school board gets a reset

By Nov 9, 2016
Flickr user jdog90 / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Detroit has itself a new school board chosen from a field of 63 candidates. Bridge Magazine reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey joined Stateside to talk about the seven winners and what’s ahead for them.

State-run "turnaround school district" coming to an end, schools to rejoin Detroit district

By Nov 8, 2016
From left to right: EAA chancellor Veronica Confirme, DPSCD interim superintendent Alycia Meriweather, DPSCD transition manager Steven Rhodes.
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

What remains of the Education Achievement Authority will merge with Detroit’s public schools district, then dissolve next July.

That’s when the EAA, Governor Snyder’s fumbled attempt at a state-run “turnaround district” for the lowest-performing schools, will finally cease to exist.

Making that transition as smooth as possible will be the mission between now and July, according to Detroit Public Schools Community District transition manager Steven Rhodes.

"New" DPS has new academic plan

By Nov 6, 2016
DPSCD Superintendent Alycia Meriweather
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The new Detroit public school district has a new academic plan.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District got a fiscal overhaul after nearly going bankrupt last year.

Now, Interim Superintendent Alycia Meriweather says it will take a fresh approach to teaching and learning, too.

With state rankings out soon, what happens to schools that are making changes yet face closure?

By Nov 2, 2016
For the first time in seven years, an elected school board is in place in Detroit.
Matt Katzenberger / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

The latest list of Michigan's worst-performing schools is due to be released any day now. Under state law, the School Reform Office can close schools that have been mired in the lowest five percent for three straight years. But what of schools that say they've begun to turn things around? Or schools in challenged neighborhoods, whose students started very far behind? What happens to those students if the state shuts down their school?

Erin Einhorn looked at one example of this dilemma in a report for Chalkbeat Detroit. It's a charter school in Detroit called the Michigan Technical Academy and they are asking the state to give them more time.