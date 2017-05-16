Detroit teachers union rejects tentative contract deal

Late Friday, it was announced that the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District had reached a tentative contract agreement after nearly three months of negotiations.

Now, the teacher's union says it has dismissed that agreement.

The union announced late Monday that its executive board voted to reject the agreement, and that it wants to continue negotiations.

Details about the terms of Friday's agreement haven't been released.

Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, says in a statement that the union's board indicated Monday that the tentative deal didn't move the district forward or "place students first."

Bailey described the tentative agreement as the "best deal we could." Talks started in March and the current contract expires June 30.