Detroit unveils new voting machines, which will soon be used statewide

Detroit unveiled new digital voting machines to volunteers this weekend after years of faulty machines that slowed down the voting process.

The machines are a part of a statewide effort to replace all voting systems by 2018. Voting machines in Michigan have not been replaced in over a decade.

Detroit ordered 700 new machines, which will be installed before the August primaries.

A new digital voting tabulator costs $4,000. The total will cost the city up to $600,000, while a state fund will cover the other $2.3 million. In January, the State Administrative Board authorized $82.1 million in spending on the updates.

The 2016 presidential election and subsequent recount in Michigan disclosed a lot of flaws in the state's voting process, although officials say none of those flaws swayed the outcome of the election.

Long lines often deter people from voting, and the public's trust in the election process has waned over time. Officials hope that by making machines more secure and efficient, voter confidence will be restored, more people will vote, and the next election will run a bit more smoothly.

