WUOMFM

Detroit wants to buy 385 vacant public housing units, redevelop for neighborhoods

By 1 hour ago
  • The Lee Plaza aprtment building in Detroit
    The Lee Plaza apartment building in Detroit has been closed for 20 years. It's one of two apartment buildings the city wants to transfer in a $1.7 million deal.
    Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit officials want to convert nearly 400 vacant public housing units to either low-income housing or development opportunities.

 

The $1.7 million deal would sell properties that are currently owned by the Detroit Housing Commission to the Detroit Building Authority and Detroit Land Bank Authority.

 

This deal includes the Lee Plaza and Woodland Apartments and over 125 single-family homes.

 

Arthur Jemison, director of the city’s Housing and Revitalization Department, says many of these properties are a drain on their neighborhoods.

 

“Some of those houses are historic and very beautiful, and some of them are just those two houses on my block that are holding my block back,” Jemison said. 

 

According to Jemison, the deal would help the Detroit Housing Commission get closer to the “high performing commission” title from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

 

That designation would help the commission assist more low-income tenants through federal programs.  

 

Harold Ince, deputy executive director of the Detroit Housing Commission, says the deal would also help the housing commission financially. 

 

“By holding onto vacant properties, we end up spending additional money on maintaining them and keeping the properties secured,” Ince said. 

 

The deal will go before city council this week, but there is no exact timetable for when residents could see any changes to the properties.

 

Tags: 
detroit land bank
detroit development
detroit housing commission

Related Content

$77 million development project announced for Detroit's Cass Corridor neighborhood

By Apr 27, 2017
Mayor Mike Duggan announcing plans for Midtown west development project at Delta Prep Academy in Detroit
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

A new development project is coming to Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Midtown West will be a $77 million development project that will be located at what was once the Wigle Recreation Center near Midtown.

It will include a total of 335 residential units, 175 rental units and 160 units for sale. About 20% of those rental units will be affordable housing.

Councilwoman Raquel Castaneda Lopez represents the district where the project will be.

She says it’s important that development be done with and for the people.

Detroit’s high-end development thrives while neighborhoods and schools struggle

By Sep 16, 2016
Rich Evenhouse / Flickr - http://bit.ly/1rFrzRK

Picture a tree. It has two branches. One bears green leaves. The other struggles to remain viable.

That tree is Detroit and those two branches represent the two very different narratives that we've seen play out this week.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joined Stateside to talk about these two approaches to rebuilding the city of Detroit.