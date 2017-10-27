WUOMFM
Detroit was “obvious choice” for inaugural Women’s Convention

The organizers of the Women's March are holding the inaugural Women's Convention at the Cobo Center in Detroit. It starts today and runs through the weekend.

Phoebe Hopps, a Michigan coordinator of the Women's March, said Detroit was an "obvious choice" for the convention.

"It's such a wonderful city coming up," she said. "It's a city of revolution. It's a city of industry. There was no other place to have it."

Hopps said the convention's theme is "Reclaiming Our Time."

"We refer to Congresswoman Maxine Waters and her work with ... reclaiming her time and being able to have our voices be heard, you know, after being interrupted, after being told to sit down and shut up," Hopps said. "And this is our time to reclaim it."

Listen to Stateside's conversation with Hopps above. You'll hear how the convention is working to be inclusive, and give voice to all.

