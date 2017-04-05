Detroit's Fitzgerald neighborhood is getting revamped this spring

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says neighborhoods won't be left out of the city's comeback.

Duggan announced his two year plan to invest $4 million into the Fitzgerald neighborhood on the city's northwest side, near Livernois and McNichols.

The project aims to rehab 115 vacant homes and 192 vacant lots, create a two-acre park, and build a bike path between Marygrove College and the University of Detroit Mercy.

Maurice Cox, the planning director for the project, says the goal is to create something seldom seen in the city.

"We are going to try to create a quarter square mile of Detroit that is blight free. A blight free neighborhood of Detroit,” Cox said.

City officials say the project will begin once city council approves the plans.

Duggan says fixing public education is key in ultimately improving the city’s neighborhoods.

“We need to have an outstanding school in this neighborhood to attract not just single adults, but families with children to come to Fitzgerald, that's the goal,” Duggan said.

After the neighborhood is renovated, Duggan says he wants to work on getting more businesses moving in along Livernois.

“Businesses want to go where people are moving in, so once there are a hundred new families here, more businesses will pop up on Livernois,” he said.

According to Duggan, the bike path and the Ella Fitzgerald Park, which will be on Prarie Street, will be finished by the end of the year.