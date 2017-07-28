Detroit's public school teachers approve 3-year contract

Detroit's public school teachers have approved a three-year contract that includes a roughly 7 percent wage increase over the next two years.

The contract with the Detroit Public Schools Community District was approved by teachers on Thursday. It includes a 3 percent increase in 2017-18 and a more than 4 percent increase in 2018-19.

There also will be a $1,750 bonus for some teachers with advanced degrees.

The 3,000-plus member Detroit Federation of Teachers says there will be no reduction of salaries, wages and other forms of compensation for members during the 2019-20 school year. The Detroit Financial Review Commission still must sign off of the agreement.

The current contract expired June 30. The union's executive board rejected a tentative agreement in May and approved the current proposal in June.