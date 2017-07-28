WUOMFM

Detroit's public school teachers approve 3-year contract

By 1 minute ago
  • tables in a classroom
    Almost a month after their current contract expired, Detroit teachers have reached a three-year deal with DPSCD.
    Frank Juarez / Flickr - http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Detroit's public school teachers have approved a three-year contract that includes a roughly 7 percent wage increase over the next two years.

The contract with the Detroit Public Schools Community District was approved by teachers on Thursday. It includes a 3 percent increase in 2017-18 and a more than 4 percent increase in 2018-19. 

There also will be a $1,750 bonus for some teachers with advanced degrees.

The 3,000-plus member Detroit Federation of Teachers says there will be no reduction of salaries, wages and other forms of compensation for members during the 2019-20 school year. The Detroit Financial Review Commission still must sign off of the agreement.

The current contract expired June 30. The union's executive board rejected a tentative agreement in May and approved the current proposal in June.

Tags: 
detroit public schools community district
school teachers
education
detroit federation of teachers
teachers unions

Related Content

Detroit hopes to attract, retain educators with discount housing program

By Jul 21, 2017
A house for sale on the Detroit Land Bank's online auction site.
Detroit Land Bank Authority

A new incentive program hopes to entice more Detroit educators to live in the city.

The Detroit Land Bank sells former city-owned properties through an online auction.

Now, Detroit school employees who bid on those homes can receive a 50% discount on the final sale price.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, wants more teachers who work in Detroit to live there too.

Detroit teachers set to vote on new contract

By Jul 5, 2017
Detroit Public Schools Community District sign
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Detroit Federation of Teachers members are set to start voting on a new contract agreement this week.

Are we thinking about teacher pay all wrong?

By Jul 27, 2017
Sarah Hulett / Michigan Radio

Nearly every school district in the nation uses the same type of salary schedule to pay its teachers -- a schedule with "steps" and "lanes" that pays based on years in the classroom, and you automatically get paid more if you have a master's degree or higher.

These 6 themes emerged when we asked Michigan teachers about their pay

By Jul 25, 2017
Results of our teacher survey.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

We put out a non-scientific survey earlier this summer asking teachers in the state how they've seen their pay change over the past several years. (You can check out the survey questions here.)

 

We heard from 390 teachers across more than 115 districts, which is awesome. (Thanks, teachers!)

 

We'll go through the six main themes that emerged, but first let's get up to speed on the basics.

 

A primer on teacher pay

 

Public school teachers in Michigan and most of the country follow a salary schedule that doles out automatic and relatively small incremental raises for each year of service (these are called "steps") and gives a bigger pay bump for additional educational attainment, like a master's degree or PhD (these are called "lanes").  

 

The number of "steps" and "lanes" varies from district to district. It can take seven steps to reach the top of the teacher pay ladder in one district and 30 steps in another district.  There are no more yearly step increases after a teacher reaches the top step, but some districts offer "longevity" bonuses for veteran teachers.

Teacher pay: Michigan Radio survey uncovers frustration across the state

By Jul 24, 2017
A child at a desk raising his hand.
Mercedes Mejia / Michigan Radio


We entrust our kids with Michigan's teachers five days a week. Yet most us of probably don't know much  about the way our teachers are paid. The truth might be surprising.

This week, Michigan Radio's Jennifer Guerra is exploring teacher pay in Michigan, and what it means for keeping the best teachers in their classrooms instead of seeing them flee for more lucrative and less stressful jobs elsewhere.