Detroit's QLINE is officially open to public

Detroit’s first street car in over 60 years is officially open to the public.

The QLINE will run for 3.3 miles, or 6.6 miles both ways, along Woodward Avenue connecting Detroit’s downtown and midtown.

Matt Cullen, the CEO of M-1 Rail, which owns and operates the QLINE, knows that several Detroiters don’t think the QLINE goes far enough to help residents outside of the downtown area.

“We agree with that and we understand that perspective but we remain confident that this can be the first step in a broad regional transit system,” Cullen said.

Cullen is hopeful that the line will eventually expand further north, but he didn’t specify when residents should expect that to happen.

Dan Gilbert has been one of the biggest supporters of the QLINE project since it began.

He says this will help more than just the businesses along Woodward.

“But it’s also the symbolic project that will represent the movement of our entire region’s culture from one of separation, conflict and turmoil to an environment of partnership, cooperation and execution,” Gilbert said.

The Regional Transit Authority millage that would’ve helped to better connect public transportation in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County, failed to gain enough votes last November.

But with the launch of the QLINE, state and local officials are hopeful that Southeast Michigan will soon have a better regional transit system.