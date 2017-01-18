WUOMFM

DeVos defends Mich. charter schools, vows to pivot from political role during hearing

By 46 minutes ago
  • Betsy DeVos during her confirmation hearing January 17, 2017.
    Betsy DeVos during her confirmation hearing January 17, 2017.
    Screenshot / C-SPAN

School choice advocate Betsy DeVos answered a wide range of questions during a three-hour confirmation hearing in Washington D.C. Tuesday night. The billionaire from West Michigan could head the U.S. Department of Education soon.

Senate Democrats raised concerns about the proliferation of charter schools in Detroit, which have shown only minor improvements over the city's traditional public schools.

Michigan has more for-profit companies running charter schools than any other state.

DeVos tried to put Detroit in context, pointing out a major population decline over the years. She said “anyone with any means… with school-aged children” has left Detroit.

“Actually I believe that there’s a lot that has gone right in Detroit and in Michigan with regard to charter schools and the notion that there hasn’t been accountability is just wrong. It’s a faulty, it’s false news,” she insisted.

The DeVos family gave millions to state lawmakers last summer to stop a measure that would’ve required more oversight of Detroit charter schools.

But DeVos told Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander her role as secretary would be to implement current policy, regardless of her personal support of charters and vouchers.

“No matter how strongly you feel about school choice, for example, you wouldn’t be prepared to mandate Washington state or Tennessee to adopt a particular school choice plan?” Alexander asked.

“No,” DeVos answered, adding, “I would hope I could convince you all of the merit of that in maybe some future legislation, but certainly not from any mandate within the department.”

Democrats were generally disappointed that Alexander, the committee’s Republican chairman, would not allow more time during the hearing to ask questions. They complained that they have yet to receive DeVos’ tax returns, among other documents.

Betsy DeVos addressed her longstanding ties to the GOP and said she and her husband, Amway heir Dick DeVos, would not donate any money to political candidates or causes if she served in public office. She said she is divesting the family business of any other potential conflicting investments in the education industry.

Senator Al Franken from Minnesota asked about her extended family’s contributions to anti-LGTBQ causes. DeVos denied she ever supported conversion therapy.

She said there is “no magic wand” for rising student debt and college tuition prices, adding that it would be a mistake to pass too big a burden onto taxpayers. She called Senator Bernie Sanders' plan to make public college free for all students an “interesting idea,” but added “there’s nothing in life that’s truly free.”

DeVos said regulations related to Common Core state academic standards, gun-free school zones, and students with disabilities should be left to state and local leaders to decide.

If confirmed, DeVos said she’d work without a accepting a salary.

Tags: 
betsy devos
school choice
vouchers
Detroit charter schools
charter schools

Related Content

Betsy DeVos is pro-charter schools, but this charter school teacher is anti-DeVos

By 9 hours ago
Courtesy of Tashaune Harden

 

(Support trusted journalism like this in Michigan. Give what you can here.)

Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, is a long-time Republican donor. DeVos is an advocate of charter schools, school voucher programs, and tax credits for businesses that give private scholarships.

Her likely appointment excites many in Michigan’s charter schools.

But not everyone.

5 Things To Look For In Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Hearing

By 12 hours ago

There hasn't been a more controversial pick for secretary of education, arguably, in recent memory than Donald Trump's choice of Betsy DeVos. The Senate confirmation hearings for the billionaire Republican fundraiser and activist from Michigan start today.

Michigan's experience will be argued in Betsy DeVos hearing

By Jan 16, 2017
Betsy DeVos
betsydevos.com

Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos faces questions this week on her work to advance school choice and charters. She is to appear at a Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be the next U.S. Education Secretary.

The hearing was originally scheduled for last week, but was postponed because DeVos' ethics review had not been finalized and there were possibly scheduling conflicts with other hearings.

The former state Republican Chairwoman is an advocate for school choice and charter schools in Michigan, which will be an issue in the hearings.

Why Betsy DeVos’ Senate confirmation hearing was rescheduled

By Jan 10, 2017
Betsy DeVos had her confirmation hearing moved to January 17.
BetsyDeVos.com

Betsy DeVos will have to wait another week for her Senate confirmation hearing.

The West Michigan billionaire and education reform advocate is President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of education. The hearing at the U.S. Capitol was originally scheduled for tomorrow in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Now it has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 17. Why was the hearing rescheduled? 

Michigan Radio's Lansing Bureau Chief Rick Pluta joined Stateside from Washington D.C. to answer that very question.

Stabenow to vote against Betsy DeVos for Department of Education head

By Emma Winowiecki Jan 6, 2017
stabenow.senate.gov

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow says she will not support Betsy DeVos as the next head of the Department of Education. 

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Stabenow said that the two women met yesterday ahead of DeVos' confirmation hearing next Wednesday.

How DeVos family donations have influenced Michigan education

By Dec 15, 2016
Betsy DeVos had her confirmation hearing moved to January 17.
BetsyDeVos.com

When Donald Trump announced West Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos as his pick for Secretary of Education, reaction was mixed. Many wondered aloud how someone who has advocated for major changes in education, but who has never taught, would be qualified for the post. 

Recent secretaries have included a former Governor, the CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, a former college dean and school superintendent and others with doctorates in education. Virtually every piece written about the nomination of Betsy DeVos describes her along the lines of as a "Michigan philanthropist" or a "leading Republican donor". 

Others think at least a part of the answer as to why she was nominated for this post lies in the deep pockets of the DeVos family.