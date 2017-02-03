Dingell urges feds to deny Spectra request to ship odorless natural gas

In addition to the proposed construction of a new natural gas pipeline stretching from Pennsylvania to Ontario, Spectra Energy has also submitted a request to the federal government for permission to ship natural gas without adding the chemicals to give it a distasteful odor.

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has urged the government to deny the request to ship odorless gas through the proposed pipeline, which itself is still awaiting federal approval.

The proposed route for the NEXUS pipeline would also pass through Washtenaw County in Southeast Michigan. The pipeline is a joint venture of DTE and Spectra Energy.

“There had not been a good job of reaching out to community leaders to tell them they were going to have a portion of the pipeline be odorless,” Dingell said. And so the Ypsilanti township officials and the (Washtenaw County) drain commissioner and others were very concerned about the safety of the community.”

(See the map for the proposed NEXUS pipeline route here)

She says local officials are concerned that odorless gas would pose a safety concern in the event of a leak.

Spectra’s request for an exception from the law requiring natural gas to be odorized would require approval by the Pipeline Hazardous Material Safety Administration, which is part of the Department of Treasury.

Dingell is calling for more transparency, saying the energy companies need to work closely with local and federal governments to ensure the safety of local communities where the pipeline may pass.

It had not been clear to local officials nor the public, Dingell argues, that Spectra’s request for a odorization waiver was being considered by the federal government.

“No one realized this had been part of the proposal,” Dingell said.

A spokesperson for DTE Energy says the company has held numerous public community meetings, and will continue to do so. He could not confirm specifically that the request for an odorization waiver had been discussed.

Dingell said she was first contacted by Washtenaw County Drain Commissioner Evan Pratt about the odorization waiver request, and later Ypsilanti Township officials.

Ypsilanti Township general counsel Doug Winters says a letter from the Sierra Club first notified Ypsilanti Township officials about the request for allowance to transport odorless natural gas.

Winters says at first attorneys representing the energy company were reluctant to acknowledge Spectra had applied for such a waiver.

Representatives from Spectra Energy were unavailable for comment.